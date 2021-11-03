Purdue University's Graduate School will host its annual Big Ten+ Graduate School Exposition virtually on Nov. 7-8, according to a press release.
The event regularly showcases 100+ graduate schools from both Big Ten and other research universities. This year, it's open to students in any major or school. The fair will still be structured around educational workshops and networking opportunities; these sessions will just move online.
This event establishes a vital, early connection between prospective and current graduate-level students, according to Melanie Morgan, associate dean of Purdue's graduate school. It can introduce the realities of graduate school and guide students toward how to plan for their future goals.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for students to obtain in-depth information about graduate education and research opportunities from a variety of graduate institutions," Morgan said in the release.
This event is free, virtual and open to all majors, but registration ends Nov. 4. For more information, visit https://www.purdue.edu/gradschool/gradexpo/student/about.html