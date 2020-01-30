A student rushes from class to the nearest restroom, slamming the door shut and sitting down in a stall. Rifling through her bag, she looks for a spare tampon or wrinkled panty liner shoved in the depths of her backpack — no dice.
Sighing, she exits the stall and approaches the ancient, rusting box on the restroom’s tiled wall. Digging her hands into her pockets, she scrounges this time not for a loose pad but for loose change to feed into the machine.
Finding nothing but her keys and PUID, the panic sets in. She retreats to the stall and checks how much blood has already seeped into her jeans. The woman now has three choices: skip her next class and run home to get supplies; go to class and hope no one notices the darkening stain on her backside; or ask the nearest stranger in the bathroom for a spare tampon.
This is the situation, some professors argue, that should obligate Purdue to provide free menstrual products in University bathrooms.
“The reality is that it is a basic hygiene product, it is not something that is super costly — or it shouldn’t be,” said Audrey Ruple, a professor of public health and University Senate member. “But it also doesn’t make any sense, that in a place that does provide free toilet paper, that we would also not then provide free sanitary products.”
Ruple heads the senate’s equity and diversity committee, which proposed the resolution, and took questions during Monday’s meeting. The resolution is named after former Purdue student Tulika Wagle who started a Change.org petition to waive sanitary-product fees on campus.
“She has graduated from Purdue at this point,” Ruple clarified in an email, “but we wanted to acknowledge the work she did while she was here through naming the resolution after her.”
The senate’s proposal
The Exponent asked Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty how much the University currently spends on menstrual products for the dispensers in bathrooms. The University declined to comment on the specifics because the senate has not officially voted on the resolution.
Ruple laid out a plan in which it would cost about $20 for certain machines to be retrofitted, accounting for around 60% of current product dispensers on campus.
Some machines would require a conversion kit, costing up to $70 per machine, to make the dispenser free to use. To buy an entirely new dispenser, Ruple said the cost would be around $350 per unit.
“So the total estimate for all of the 450 current dispensers would be at (most) ... $30,000,” Ruple said, noting that figure would be on the higher end of the estimate range.
The University Senate will discuss the possibility of putting free menstrual products in campus bathrooms at its next meeting in February, and vote on the manner of doing so then or table the vote for a later date.
Not just for women
The message of inclusivity for people who might not be women but still menstruate has been echoed by other students and several professors in University Senate.
“I currently have emails in to various offices about putting trash cans in men’s rooms for trans students who are menstruating,” Alice Pawley, professor of engineering education, said during the senate meeting.
During the University Senate meeting Ruple confirmed gender-inclusive bathrooms would be considered under the resolution. LGBTQ Center director Lowell Kane said the center’s website provides a comprehensive list of every public gender-inclusive bathroom on campus, about 135 restrooms.
As transgender men and non-binary people can menstruate, proponents of free menstrual products in campus bathrooms have emphasized the importance of putting products not just in women’s restrooms but in shared ones as well.
“I think it’s worth it,” Purdue Student Government president Jo Boileau said. “I think especially in our residence halls that might be really important.”
While Boileau said he hasn’t heard anyone against free products in women’s restrooms, he anticipated that a more inclusive resolution may raise questions in the senate.
Though he hasn’t heard any of the Purdue administration’s opinions on the matter, he said many other Big Ten colleges will be implementing similar products in restrooms.
“We’ve been admittedly behind the curve on that and I’m excited that we’re now going to have some action to try and put us where we should be, and providing for students the necessary support that they need to help them with their menstruation regardless of their gender or sexual identity,” Boileau said.
If the resolution passes, it will be forwarded to the administration, he said.
“Whatever the position of the administration ends up being, the position of (PSG) — we shouldn’t mince words — is to support every student in our community,” he said. “Regardless of the administration’s views of their needs.”
Bathroom boxes and baskets
Of the 60 restrooms the Exponent surveyed, 10 restrooms did not contain a dispenser. Some machines ate our dimes and quarters without spitting out tampons. A few were unlocked and one machine indicated that it hadn’t been inspected since 2014.
Other machines worked and returned boxes of pads and tampon tubes for pocket change. In the Psychological Sciences building and Bechtel Innovation and Design Center, we found menstrual products for free.
Even if the products are available, it does not necessarily mean they are accessible.
“I don’t know the last time I had a quarter in my pocket,” Ruple said.
Kip Williams, a psychology professor, pushed for the provision of free women’s hygiene products in the Psychological Sciences building on the basis of biological necessity.
“The University provides free hygiene products in bathrooms already. Toilet paper and paper towels,” Williams said. “It is discriminatory to withhold hygiene products for a necessary biological function.”
The Psychological Sciences building started providing free pads and tampons two years ago, when Williams brought back a proposal from then-student representative Wagle at a senate equity and diversity committee meeting. Department head support coupled with coordination with Purdue’s Physical Facilities department made the idea a success, Williams said.
The data Ruple provided shows the building spent an average of $27 per month on products, and spent $640 between April 2017 and February 2019.
One concern is that students would try and take advantage of the program to stock up on products, but Ruple and Williams aren’t quite as bothered.
“I think it’s long overdue that we make this change,” Williams said. “From our pilot test, we found no increase in usage compared to when they cost 25 cents.”
Ruple said she thinks the current quality of menstrual products in working dispensers is “pretty barebones as is,” and the quality probably won’t get any worse if distributed across campus. Williams said the subpar quality makes it unlikely students will hoard the products.
“My understanding is these are not the high-quality products that most women would buy at the store. They are acceptable for emergencies,” Williams said. “Students are not likely to hoard them. Similarly, no one brags about the quality of our toilet paper, so I doubt that our toilet paper is hoarded by anyone.”
Student organizations several steps ahead
The senate isn’t the first organized body to explore the possibility of providing free menstrual products in campus bathrooms. The Period Project, headed by sophomore Jaclyn Frank, donates products to local pantries — like ACE Campus Food Pantry — for people in need. Beyond that, Frank and a Period Project task force worked in summer 2019 to gather information on dorm residents’ needs.
“We sent out a survey to collect data,” Frank said, “because there’s not really a lot of data, especially that’s exactly relevant to our campus, just to show ... that unexpected periods are something that cause stress and anxiety for people. And that’s not even bringing into question whether or not they’re struggling to even afford them for themselves.”
As women can’t control when their period begins and ends, sudden starts can be anywhere from a minor inconvenience to an emergency.
Frank said the Period Project acknowledges that not all people who menstruate are women and not all women menstruate, but to narrow the range of survey recipients, the team emailed 4,364 women living in 11 residence halls on campus, and got 1,120 responses.
Of those respondents, 93% said they had experienced a time when they needed menstrual products and didn’t have any on hand. Over 1,000 students said they’d never used a coin-operated product dispenser on campus, and of those who had used one in the past, 16 women said they were satisfied with the machine.
After the Period Project presented their findings and estimates to the Residence Hall Association in fall 2019, the RHA unanimously approved the idea to put “menstruation stations” in all residence halls, Frank said.
“We’re now working with each individual hall club to figure out the logistics of implementation,” she said. “We hope to see them all fully implemented by the fall of 2020.”
Frank said the group focused on making the stations available in common-area, unisex bathrooms that were publicly accessible. The Period Project’s initial proposal to the RHA was for two unisex bathrooms to be stocked with products in each residence hall as a baseline, though the group provided additional cost estimates in case halls wanted to add stations to more bathrooms.
One residence hall on campus has been supplying people in need of emergency pads and tampons for nearly three years now, according to the president of Windsor Hall Club.
“It was just something that the residents have reached out to us and (said) that they wanted,” said Jody Kramer, president and senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences.
Originally called the “trial period,” the menstruation stations include about five regular and super tampons, four panty liners, four pads and five condoms per basket per communal bathroom. The president of each Windsor building restocks the baskets each week.
Kramer said the club spends up to $2,500 each year on filling the stations — about $500 worth of condoms each year, and $1,000 per semester on pads and tampons.
Kramer pointed out that residence-hall clubs get a portion of housing costs charged to every dorm resident, around $16 per person. With around 700 beds, Windsor had the funds needed to fulfill requests from residents, Kramer said, and the club hasn’t run into any problems with people hating the program.
“Nobody’s taken the basket,” Kramer said. “It’s only ‘as-you-need-it.’ ... It’s something that residents really want, so we’re not worried, you know, about not having enough money.”
The initial problems the Windsor Hall Club ran into were based more on the question of maintenance: who would restock the baskets?
One person was initially tasked with restocking every basket in all five buildings of Windsor, Kramer said. Later the club decided to spread the workload and now every hall president is in charge of their building’s station maintenance.
As the club’s former treasurer, she said she understands the logistical side and could imagine similar problems the University might run into if it tried to run a similar program on academic campus.
In the end though, it comes down to who’s going to volunteer and start the program, according to Kramer.
“You just gotta do it,” she said.
Campus Editor Sean Murley and Asst. Campus Editor Joseph Ching contributed to this reporting.