A Purdue employee was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted battery, criminal mischief and public intoxication, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Two West Lafayette Police Department officers were called to the scene near Vienna Espresso Bar & Bakery around 5:30 p.m. where Charles Manning, whose name in the Purdue Directory lists him as working in the College of Health and Human Sciences, was seated at a table outside of Vienna, according to a reporting officer narrative.
A large group of people watched as Manning fell on the ground prior to the officers’ arrival, one witness told the officers. Manning reportedly had dried blood on both of his hands, but the officers said they were unable to determine the source of the blood.
Manning smelled of alcohol, according to the report, and had red and watery eyes along with “thick-tongued” speech. He fluctuated from angry to emotional when speaking to the officers at the scene.
The officer identified Manning by his driver’s license, originally calling a taxi to take him to an address he provided, which matched what was shown on the license.
During the 15 minutes it took the taxi to arrive, however, Manning reportedly became angry and uncooperative several times, disregarding orders from officers to remain seated. He eventually became aggressive, reportedly attempting to grab an officer’s uniform, at which point the officer canceled the taxi and placed Manning under arrest for public intoxication.
Officers took Manning to Franciscan Health Lafayette East to confirm it was safe to incarcerate him, the affidavit states. At the hospital, one of Manning’s hands was cuffed to the bed, but he repeatedly tried to get out of the bed.
An officer eventually pushed Manning back down, the report states, at which point he allegedly attempted to bite the officer.
When an emergency room doctor arrived to examine Manning, he allegedly tried to smack the doctor’s stethoscope away and attempted to bite the doctor as well, according to the report.
The doctor deemed Manning fit for discharge from the hospital, at which point he was placed under arrest.
The directory does not specify what position Manning holds at the University, and a Purdue spokesperson did not respond for comment as of Sunday evening.
WLPD officers contacted Manning’s wife, who filed for divorce on Tuesday according to court records, and she reported she had not seen Manning in several days. Manning was not listed in Tippecanoe County Jail records Sunday night.