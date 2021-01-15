Near the end of his administration, President Trump incited a mob of supporters who violently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to try to stop Congress from confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The rioters vandalized the building and took control of the Senate chamber as lawmakers fled to safety. A Capitol police officer was killed when he was beaten to death by the mob, and four others died. At the end of the day, lawmakers returned to the job of confirming that President-elect Biden had won. The Capitol had seen violence before, but not this kind.

[Pictured: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington D.C.]