Purdue President Mitch Daniels congratulated the "new president on a campaign fairly and indisputably won," referring to President-elect Joe Biden, and announced a University-sponsored academic program for Inauguration Day in an email Friday morning.
Daniels said people have recently acted in ways that were “unbecoming of a self-governing people.” He said the "worst" of such actions were 10 days ago in the Capitol, referencing the riot that ultimately left five dead after a mob stormed Biden's Congressional confirmation.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take power at noon on Wednesday, days after President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time in his presidency.
Purdue will sponsor a virtual program on Wednesday that will examine the history and significance of the “orderly, peaceful transition of power (the day) represents.”
The academic program is optional, Daniels said, but will be open to all. No other details about the academic program have been released on the University's events page as of Friday afternoon.
“We hope that in this new year,” Daniels said, “all our new leaders will lead the nation in leaving behind the acrimony and divisiveness of the miserable year that just ended.
“That of course is out of our hands, but what is within our control is the chance to conduct ourselves here, in this community, with civility and mutual support and genuine affection for one another that celebrates our diversity in all its forms.”