Residents of Purdue Village were forced into the cold late at night after a gas leak was reported.
Capt. Song Kang said the initial call was made around shortly after midnight, where a resident complained of smoke and haze in the boiler room.
Both the police and fire departments were dispatched, and it was determined that there was an overheated circuit resulting from a transformer malfunction.
All residents were asked to evacuate the building, and were allowed back around 2:00 a.m. once cleared by the firefighters.
Residents who were displaced were temporarily allowed to stay in the administration building.
The malfunction occurred in building 228, and there is currently electrical work being done in between building 227 and 228. A temporary replacement power line has been put in place for the time being.