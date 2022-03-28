Legislation asking Purdue for a plan to transition endowment investments away from fossil fuels and toward renewables is up for vote in April in the University Senate.
The bill requests that Purdue Research Foundation, the institution that stewards Purdue’s endowment, develop a renewable energy investment plan by the end of the fiscal year.
“We want it to be more than just focused on divestment,” said Jonathan Rienstra-Kiracofe, a professor in the College of Science and author of the legislation. “It’s also an investment, so it’s as much as a call for divestment it’s a call for investment.”
Purdue’s endowment was valued at $3.58 billion in 2021, according to a report by the National Association of College and University Business Officers. Roughly 3.5% of that is invested in the energy sector, Rienstra-Kiracofe said.
If passed, the bill will ask PRF to shift the allocated funds from energy companies that focus on fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.
The bill itself doesn’t have the power to mandate the creation of an endowment investing plan, but if passed, it represents the will of the faculty.
“This piece of legislation is trying to be the voice of the faculty,” said Alice Pawley, a professor in the College of Engineering and chair of the Sustainability Committee.
Rienstra-Kiracofe specified that the bill is not demanding divestment, but instead is asking the investors at PRF to develop a plan using their investment expertise.
As a private non-profit foundation, PRF is a separate legal entity from Purdue, but Pawley said investment decisions should still be aligned with the mission of the university.
“Your money represents your values, or it should,” Pawley said. “At a university, which is focusing on preparing a workforce for the future (and) preparing citizens for the future, it seems important that money that comes from the state and from tuition dollars is invested in forward-looking technologies that are going to help that same population.”
George Dyer, co-founder and executive director of Intentional Endowments Network said these types of foundations are common and typically are designed to advance the mission of the university.
“All public universities have these foundations pretty much,” he said. “So that separation of the legal entity is very common, but those foundations are set up to benefit the mission of the university.”
Pawley also said the University Senate plays an advisory role in sustainability at Purdue, setting sustainability goals for the university. Pawley and Rienstra-Kiracofe said that this legislation is their latest effort to act in alignment with the mission statement of that committee.
Why divestment works
There are two schools of thought in how divestment mitigates climate change, Dyer said.
The first is revoking the social license of fossil fuel companies. The social license is the ongoing acceptance of a company’s business model and practices by its employees, stakeholders and the general public.
By pulling financial support for these companies, it communicates that society no longer approves of the way in which their business contributes to climate change, especially fossil fuel companies’ role in empowering climate denial, Dyer said.
“Divestment sends a statement as a symbolic act in some ways, but a powerful one that I think has changed the conversation around climate policy,” he said.
The second school of thought suggests pulling economic support for these companies puts direct financial pressure on them. As more investors sell, it can decrease the value of a company.
“It can be sort of a self-fulfilling feedback loop,” Dyer said. “As more investors sell, as more commit to divestment, then even (other investors) that aren’t doing so for environmental or social reasons just see all this downward pressure on the stock and are less inclined to buy it.”
A fading sector
While shifting away from fossil fuels can help the university reduce its contribution to climate change, Pawley said it’s becoming increasingly clear there are financial reasons to divest as well.
“Fossil fuels aren’t a good investment,” she said. “Fossil fuels are only a good investment because they are highly subsidized.
“We’re past peak oil. It is clear that the world is shifting toward renewables and so it’s a better investment strategy to move towards renewable energy.”
Even with subsidies, Dyer said fossil fuels may represent a risky long-term investment strategy for endowments because of stranded assets.
Stranded assets are company assets that suddenly lose value due to external conditions. For fossil fuel companies, part of the valuation of the companies comes from their fossil fuel reserves. As the climate continues to change and fossil fuel use is reduced, those fossil fuel reserves may need to be left in the ground, causing them to lose their economic value, Dyer said.
“I think the broad trend as we look at a longer-term shift towards a low carbon economy (suggests) just a huge influx in the capital in that direction,” Dyer said. “That will create a lot of great opportunities for investors to have really high performing investments in the coming years in renewable energy.”
At the end of the day, Dyer said, the financial success of an endowment has less to do with whether or not it invests in fossil fuels but more to do with the sophistication of the investment strategy.
“Bad investment managers can invest in renewable energy and do really poorly and good investment managers can invest in it and do really well,” he said.
Timothy Cason, a professor of economics in the Krannert School of Management, said he felt it was unlikely that Purdue would hurt the financial returns of its endowment by shifting away from fossil fuels.
“It seems implausible that they will lower their returns substantially by eliminating investments in a narrow and fading sector of the energy industry,” Cason said.
Other universities are divesting
Universities across the country, including other schools in the Big Ten, have committed to divestment. University of Michigan committed to pursue net-zero emissions portfolio investing by 2050, according to The University Record.
By committing to net-zero investing, UM will eventually divest its endowment from investments in all entities that emit greenhouse gasses. This expands the scope of divestment from companies directly involved in fossil fuel production to many other sectors of society.
“A number of universities are either in a process of divestment or have committed to divestment, or it’s an ongoing issue as to what that university should be doing,” Rienstra-Kiracofe said. “It’s happening at universities all across the country.”
Rienstra-Kiracofe said the sustainability committee looked to UM in particular as it drafted the legislation. Other universities such as Harvard, Rutgers and the University of California system have all committed to divestment.
Ultimately, Rienstra-Kiracofe said the goal of the legislation is for PRF to come up with a Purdue-specific investment plan.
“We wanted to give them time to come up with a plan to come back to us and say, here’s how we can do it at Purdue,” Rienstra-Kiracofe said. “Purdue is not the same as University Michigan, or Harvard, or whatever other school it is, and the way we invest in our endowment may not be the same.”
PRF had not responded to an email request to comment as of Sunday evening.
The bill will be voted on at the April 18th University Senate meeting.
Editor’s Note: This reporting is supported by Carbon Neutral Indiana, a nonprofit helping “individuals and businesses clean up their carbon footprints.”