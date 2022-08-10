Rebuilding public trust was one of the key points Purdue Police chief finalist Tom Rhoades covered in his presentation Wednesday morning.
Public trust for police is at an all time low, he said, citing cases like Rodney King, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. He said a lot of the time, police are not the ones at fault and it’s just the bad situation the police are put in.
Some people even think they would be safer without police around, which he said is a scary thought. He said views like this put democracy in question.
To better build public trust, he said the police department needs to build a culture of accountability. They need to stop little acts of misconduct before they become bigger acts of misconduct, he said, to create a “winning team.”
Rhoades has been the police chief for Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008 and led the legislative effort in the Indiana General Assembly to allow hospitals to have their own police departments, giving health care facilities police officers with enforcement capabilities to replace what were previously unarmed security guards. He said he questioned whether security guards were enough, citing that the highest levels of workplace violence are in hospitals.
Before Parkview, Rhoades was captain of the Fort Wayne Police Department for almost 14 years until he became a dean of students for Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, according to his LinkedIn profile. A year later, he resigned from Homestead and became chief of police at Parkview. He has intermittently worked as an instructor for various institutions, including Ivy Tech as an adjunct professor teaching policing and community relations.
Along with that culture of accountability, Rhoades said, comes the need to state “clear mission, vision and values” for the department.
He said the goal should be to make Purdue the safest campus in America.
Problem-solving requires listening to the community, he said.
He said he once was policing a neighborhood and was trying to solve problems there, but the problems the police department saw and the problems that the community saw were different, and they needed to change some of their policing habits.
He said they need to re-evaluate how a police department measures success. It’s not how many tickets the officer gives out, he said, it’s about the impact the officer has on the community.
The role of the university’s campus is not to police, but to educate, Rhoades said.
To keep the education environment, he said the department needs to keep partnerships with organizations around campus while keeping the campus as safe as possible for everyone, including those going through mental health problems.
Addressing mental health among the community and within the police department is a growing part of what officers do around the country, he said.
Some people’s only resource is law enforcement, he said, especially in a new environment like college, and police departments need to work to decriminalize mental health issues.
He said university police departments need to discuss how to get services to students who need to improve their mental health and how best they can be served. The Crisis Intervention Team of officers at Purdue is a great example, he said.
Taking questions from the public, Rhoades talked about similarities and differences between the PUPD chief of police position and his current job at Parkview Health.
One member of the Tippecanoe County diversity roundtable asked about groups in the community who distrust police officers, and how he would try to build relationships with them.
Rhoades said he would try to get out in the community and talk to those people and listen to them. He said he hoped in the year 2022 there would not be many groups who wouldn’t want to build relationships with police.
He said although he wouldn’t normally say this in public, sometimes “you have to control customers without them knowing you’re controlling them.”
He said to engage more with the vast amount of students he would like to attend town halls and answer questions they have for him. He said he might go to student organizations, especially those who have a history of distrust for police, to sit in on a meeting and answer their questions as well.
Several Purdue employees were present and asked questions about how this new job would differ from his current position.
He said the similarities would be that he has to operate in two different worlds: security and law enforcement. He is in law enforcement and his current job deals with protecting patients and health care workers, while at Purdue that second world would be education and caring for the students.
He said still has a lot to learn in order to talk in detail about the differences.