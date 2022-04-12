The apparel design and technology concentration will no longer be offered to new students in the College of Health and Human Sciences after this academic year.
HHS faculty made the decision in the fall of 2021, said Rodney Runyan, a professor of retailing and the associate department head of the College of Health and Human Sciences.
Apparel design and technology was offered in the College of Health and Human Sciences until 2017, according to previous Exponent reporting. It was then made into a concentration for students studying retail management in the fall of 2018 due to the resignation of several of the program’s professors.
“We decided this past fall to close (the concentration) because there was a very small amount of students, and our students were competing with graduates from universities that had a full four year major,” Runyan said. “So it was a resource decision.”
There are less than 20 students enrolled in the concentration, Runyan said.
When this program was offered as a major, he said, there were four full-time faculty members teaching about 150 students. Since it was switched to a concentration, there is only one full-time faculty member teaching five classes, which makes it approximately a two-year program.
The college does not expect to see any effect on enrollment with the closing of this program, Runyan said. However, some students said this program played a large role in the deciding factor on whether to attend Purdue.
“I was really looking for a school with a major that was a great balance between the business of fashion and then the creativity of fashion, Purdue was the one school with this great balance,” said Logan Murray, a freshman in the program concentration.
Murray said he originally wanted to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York but learned about an opportunity through Purdue’s retail management program to spend his junior year studying at FIT.
Another student, Tayt Walsh, a freshman in the concentration, said the opportunity to travel to FIT in New York was a large deciding factor for her.
Students enrolled in the concentration expressed disappointment at the program coming to an end.
“It’s very sad and upsetting, but I do understand,” Walsh said. “Especially at Purdue being such a big STEM school, there isn’t a lot of demand for our concentration, but I wish it was otherwise.
“I really wish it was otherwise because I’ve learned very valuable things, and I’ve had a lot of fun in it.”
Madesyn Caldwell, a sophomore in the concentration, said she thinks the reason the concentration is coming to an end is for the same reason the ADT major was discontinued in the fall of 2017.
“Nobody knows about it,” she said. “I love fashion, and I came to Purdue and didn’t even know they offered the ADT concentration.
“Purdue is a very big school with a very good marketing team, and if they would just market toward more fashion related students, they would probably have a lot more people entering the classes.”
Caldwell said she entered Purdue through the exploratory studies program and decided to pursue a retail management major as a sophomore. She said she wished there was more of an opportunity to provide the department with feedback upon the program’s cancellation.
“Purdue should ask the students (in the ADT concentration) what they think about the changes and ask them for feedback on what could be changed or made better,” she said. “A lot more people would be interested in (the concentration) if they just made it more well known.”
Apparel Design and Technology professor Kristofer Chang Alexander declined an email erquest for comment