Whoever provides information about the slaying of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, that leads to the arrest and conviction of a culprit will be eligible for an additional $100,000 in reward money, Indiana State Police announced Monday.
Just after the fourth anniversary of the deaths of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, state police said the Delphi investigation reward fund received an anonymous donation that brings the total reward to $325,000.
The man whom police suspect is the killer can be seen in videos captured on Liberty's phone. The middle-aged white man, wearing faded blue jeans, a brown hoodie and a navy blue jacket, encountered the girls on a trail over Deer Creek in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017.
The following day around noon, the two girls' corpses were found in a wooded area about a half-mile upstream from the trail.
The suspect's voice was also extracted from Liberty's cell phone; he can be heard telling the girls, "Guys, down the hill."
The 3,000-person town of Delphi, just 20 miles northeast of Purdue's campus, mourned the girls' deaths as if they were everyone's children, residents told The Exponent last May. That population includes Purdue junior Kelsi German, Liberty's older sister, who dropped the girls off near the trail on the last day of their lives.
ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said in May that the quantity of tips hasn't been an issue. Tens of thousands of people have offered bits of information to police. The issue is a missing high-quality tip.
"One final piece," he said, "makes the complicated equation whole."
Send information about this crime to abbyandlippytip@cacoshrf.com, or call (844) 459-5786. Investigators seek specific, detailed information such as the full name of a person of interest, an approximate age, physical traits or information about their vehicle.