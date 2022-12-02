Mechanical Engineering Renovation
The Purdue board of trustees approved a renovation to the 41,000-square-foot Mechanical Engineering building, which will affect each floor, during its Friday meeting.
The renovation will replace the numerous labs in the building with more “collaboration space” for students along with improved classrooms and labs.
These improvements play into Purdue’s goal of maximizing campus space and accommodating Purdue’s enrollment growth.
Renovations are slated to begin in July and are expected to finish in February 2025. It will cost an estimated $25 million.
Posthumous Degrees
The trustees moved to grant two posthumous degrees: One for a student recently deceased and another for a former student who died more than 70 years ago.
Vijay Viswan, a senior studying computer science, died last week by a self-inflicted gunshot.
The trustees approved a Bachelor of Science to be sent to Viswan’s family.
William Charles Thornhill, a veteran and former Purdue student died in 1949 in an accident, was also granted a posthumous degree.
Thornhill, then 24, had completed 85% of his degree after attending numerous institutions, including Purdue. After many years, Thornhill’s case was brought to the trustees by a journalist who was unnamed through the trustees’ entire discussion.
Thornhill’s daughter, who was 1 when he died, will receive the degree for her father.
Mitch Daniels President Emeritus
The board of trustees voted to award outgoing Purdue President Mitch Daniels the president emeritus designation during the last board of trustees meeting of his presidency.
“This is a lifelong designation that would offer benefits like an office, convergence, security and support staff as needed due to technology and network access,” trustee Malcom DeKryger said.
DeKryger also said the benefits would include tickets to sporting games, “including his beloved golf course activities.”
But the title of president emeritus was not the only honor they gave Daniels Friday morning.
The final agenda item of the meeting was a recognition of Mitch Daniels, in which Chairman Mike Bergoff stood next to the podium and read off a framed certificate.
“I know he’s going to hate this, which is reading the resolution, but we’re going to do it anyway, because I’m his boss,” Berghoff said to a laughing room. “If he doesn’t like it, he can quit.”
The resolution listed his personal accomplishments, like his recurring column in the Washington Postt, the three books he’s published, the growth of the student body and Purdue’s ranking in national surveys.
As he accepted the recognition and Berghoff handed him the certificate, Daniels said it wasn’t just him who was responsible for Purdue’s accomplishments he was recognized for.
“This is never about any individual, or again any collection like you,” he said through tears, gesturing to board members. “It’s about how well we handle those things we could have been entrusted to us.
“I believe I can claim we did OK.”
Jay Akridge
Provost Jay Akridge also sat in on his last Purdue board of trustees meeting as an administrator.
Akridge will step down from his role at the end of December and will return to a faculty position in the College of Agriculture after a sabbatical.
President-elect Mung Chiang read off Akridge’s recommendation for his appointment as trustees chair professorship of teaching and learning excellence, an honorary title for his return to being a professor.
With thanks given throughout the meeting, Akridge himself held back tears as he spoke about his history with Purdue and Daniels.
“President Daniels, from day one, is focused on students and teaching the central mission of this place,” he said, the same thing he said his own priorities were.
Don and Liz Thompson Minority Engineering Program
Trustees approved the College of Engineering’s Minority Engineering Program to be renamed in honor of Don and Liz Thompson.
Don Thomspon served on Purdue’s board of trustees for from 2009 to August of this year, and both he and his wife graduated from Purdue with degrees in electrical engineering. Both spent a large portion of time with the Minority Engineering Program during their time at Purdue as students, and decided to open a $1 million endowment for the MEP.
Klipsch Student Center
The board approved the creation of the Klipsch Student Success Crossroads, a program to consolidate student help centers in Stewart Center.
This is part of Purdue’s “efforts to enhance and centralize student services,” Akridge said.
Akridge read the resolution, which described the new student center as a hub for admissions, enrollment management, financial aid, bursar services and registrar functions.
Daniels said this will make things easier for all students, especially new and prospective students, because they can park in Grant Street Garage and access all the services he said they’ll need.
Recitation to Schleman
As Schleman Hall of Student Services turns into Purdue’s Department of Data Science building, the building will no longer be named Schleman Hall. The data science building, still unnamed, will begin renovations in February.
Helen B. Schleman Hall was approved as the new name for Recitation Hall.
The Office of the Provost will move from the former Schleman hall to the new Schleman Hall.