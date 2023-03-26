Loeb Theater was packed to the balcony with a cheering audience as a total of 35 performers put on Purdue’s largest comedy show to date Friday night.
Four different comedy groups, Act Natural, Ad Liberation, Purdue Stand-up Comedy Club and The Crazy Monkeys performed, making it the largest comedy collab in Purdue history.
The night started with Act Natural, an SNL-style sketch group. The group’s first sketch was someone hooking up his roommates to a lie detector to figure out which roommate stole his Eggo waffle. However, it turned out the whole time the lie detector was only beeping because it was out of battery.
Ad Liberation, an improv group, performed next. One of the games they showed was called Alphabet Shakespeare, where members had to speak like Shakespeare actors and each sentence had to start with the next letter of the alphabet. They were followed by the PSUCC, which included five performers.
The Crazy Monkeys performed last in the line up. For their final segment they played a game of “Sex is like…,” which includes suggestions from the audience, after which the performers have to make a joke comparing sex to the suggestion.
Planning for the night started at the beginning of the semester and was led by Crazy Monkeys’ president, Liam Hostetler.
“It was sometimes difficult, dealing with all the e-mails and pitching the idea,” Hostetler said. “Working with the other comedy groups made my job so easy. They’re incredible to work with.”
Each of the groups worked toward the same goal: to make a good show while having different approaches to comedy.
“Act Natural practice was mind boggling,” Adrik Herbert, the president of Ad Liberation, said. “Seeing them practice lines before the show was crazy because I haven’t had to practice lines in forever.”
Another member of Ad Liberation, Mike Kingston, designed a short movie-like trailer to be played at the beginning of the night, which included different segments from each of the groups. He added that there are differences between the styles of the different improv groups.
“Ad Liberation is more of a slow burn compared with The Crazy Monkeys, which has a faster pace, it’s a faster move in high energy,” said Kingston, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute. “[Improv] has a different kind of high stakes when you make it up on the spot. Everyone in improv is like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve never been able to memorize lines and like, perform it and act in such a way.’”
Halston Greenlay, a member of Act Natural, sees it differently. Having more time to come back to the story helps her.
“I can be funny, but give me three to five business days,” Greenlay said. “It’s peak shower thoughts because you can come back to it two to three weeks later.”
All the members from across the groups contributed to organizing the night.
“Everybody gave it their all for this. Nobody phoned it in,” said Edward Gruendler, the president of PSUCC. “Getting to provide my club members and friends with the opportunity to perform in front of a thousand people is mind-boggling.”