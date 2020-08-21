Three days before classes begin, the University has announced its plan for testing students and employees throughout the semester.
According to a press release published Friday, the testing plan includes:
- Mandatory random testing of all undergraduate, graduate and professional program students throughout the semester.
- Mandatory weekly testing of all on-campus employees in "critical" categories of "core university operations," such as police, fire, medical, utility operators and others.
- Mandatory pre-employment testing of all new on-campus employees or contractors in those critical categories.
- Mandatory random testing throughout the semester of all other employees who are working on campus 100% of the time.
- Continued free testing for faculty, staff and students, with or without symptoms.
- Using contact tracers and a proximity monitoring system to find potential outbreaks and hot spots to guide additional testing on an as-needed basis.
The testing plan, and release of an online dashboard of Protect Purdue Health Center results, will be available on the Protect Purdue website starting Monday.
“Ongoing surveillance sampling and testing is a critical step in our Protect Purdue Plan to monitor for potential infection both on and off campus,” Dr. Esteban Ramirez, medical director for the PPHC, said in the release. “We have established what we believe to be a comprehensive testing plan to reduce the potential for spread of COVID-19 and help ensure that the university can safely continue in its missions of education, research and engagement.”
Ramirez said in the release that the goal is to test about 10% of the campus community every week.
Being identified for random testing, he says, does not mean someone has necessarily been exposed to the virus. The testing is random.