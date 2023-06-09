Self-proclaimed “horse girl” Lourdes Ferrer-Ortiz sits in a shaded alcove near the Loeb Fountain.
“I’ve always been a bit more medically minded just based on how I was raised,” she said, “but I found more of a passion with animals than I did for people.”
The rising junior, majoring in animal science, was studying for summer classes and taking in the quietness of the area.
“Not to sound bad or anything,” she added quickly, laughing, “but I felt that animals were a perfect fit for my personality.”
Ferrer-Ortiz is from Glen-Elyn, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. She didn’t have a specific reason for leaving Illinois for Purdue but is ultimately enjoying her time at the university.
“I was looking for colleges during the pandemic so it was hard to get a good feel of all the different colleges,” she said. “But Purdue was the one that clicked the most.”
Her older brother had chosen between Purdue and the University of Iowa. Ferrer-Ortiz said she really liked Iowa’s campus, but the lack of a veterinary school is what ultimately pushed her to Purdue.
When she originally arrived here, she was more interested in domesticated animals, cats, dogs and horses. Her favorite animal is still the horse.
“I’ve loved horses for a while,” she said. “I was a horse girl when I was younger, so I definitely wanted to do equine medicine when I came in.”
Lately, though, because of the classes in Purdue’s vet school, the junior said she’s more interested in exotic animals.
“One of my professors brought in a few animals a lot of the time, and once, she brought her own sheep in to demonstrate shearing them,” she said. “I was too scared to hurt their skin, so I didn’t do it, though.”
Next year, she hopes to take more classes that offer experiences with exotic animals. One of her favorite memories at Purdue so far came from last semester’s Ag Week.
“It was just fun seeing all the people there,” she said. “I was just chatting with the girls there while everyone was eating grilled cheese and stuff like that.”
By far, her favorite part of Ag Week was the cows.
“Meeting the cows was really cool,” she laughed. “I love cows. They’re so cute.”
Looking at the fountain in the distance, the junior says she loves campus during the summer.
“I don’t know if it’s because my mom has a patio with a garden back home, but I just love being near the fountains when they’re on,” she said. “I hate the winter when they’re off.
“Plus there’s not enough animals during the winter.”