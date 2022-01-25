A re-emerging anonymous social media app has gained immense popularity in the Purdue community, though not every post should be taken as seriously as others.
“Yik Yak” allows people within a five mile radius of each other to post messages anonymously, according to its website.
Yik Yak users reported a plane crash on Friday, and those on the site fell into a whirlwind of worry and confusion.
“One of the flight majors just crashed a plane,” one user said, receiving 10 upvotes. An “upvote” is when users press an upwards arrow icon when they agree with or enjoy a post.
Other users posted similar statements that read, “Did anyone hear that crash?” and “Saw it go down, it’s confirmed.”
“Had me racing to the airport,” one user posted. “Tower confirmed no plane. Seriously, if a joke makes it to a control tower it could be a safety hazard, but it’s also super funny.”
Others disagreed.
“A plane crash isn’t a good joke, thought a friend could’ve died. Tower heard about it, made them question their awareness,” another user posted.
Students were upset about the spread of this rumor and posted several yaks in response to the posts. “Yaks” are what posts on the app are called.
“There was no crash at the airport. Don’t understand why someone would make something like that up,” one user said.
Yik Yak’s disorganized and anonymous nature makes all kinds of outlandish posts seem believable, making it nearly impossible to distinguish between truth and fiction.
Many users take advantage of Yik Yak to post these eccentric claims, due to the protection of anonymity from the lack of accountability and backlash they’ll face for the false information.
“What’s with all the 20 cop cars outside of a frat tonight off of First Street?” one yak read according to previous Exponent reporting.
A user yaked back, “Police have found a car with a trunk full of guns.”
The “trunk full of guns” claims were proven true when Purdue Police logs showed the student’s car was found outside of Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity.
In cases like these, Yik Yak can be a source of information, but users should be wary.
Last semester, one user claimed, “There was an abortion outside of Ford.”
PUPD investigated and discovered the “abortion” was actually a pregnant woman who had tripped outside of Ford Dining Court.
The social media app builds into ascending disorder late at night.
“Boutta get drafted to fight the Russian boys,” one user posted late Saturday night, while another posted, “I’m boutta just start walking around campus to kiss the homies good night since the girls won’t do it themselves.”
Yik Yak also gains traction whenever there’s campus wide entertainment. After the Purdue vs. IU game, students swarmed to Yik Yak to vent their frustrations.
“Where are all the men? Not on the court,” one comment reads, referencing Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ letter.
“Got in trouble for throwing snowballs at strangers, not my fault they were wearing red,” another user said.
Yik Yak’s charm lies in the mishmash of relatable posts mixed with the unexpected crazy bits of info the site often offers.
“I use Yik Yak because it’s a good way to get things off my mind,” said Jessica Brenner, freshman in the College of Agriculture and active Yik Yak user. “I have posted a few (yaks) myself.”
Many posts are random thoughts and interesting tidbits about life people like to share with the freedom of anonymity.
“I downloaded it because my friends from back home had it and I was curious,” Brenner said. “I definitely think the appeal of it is that it’s an app like Twitter where you can post short messages and then people can interact with them.”
Popular topics people like to yak about include Greek life drama, dining court food, Purdue sports, life’s ponderings and COVID-19.
“It’s embarrassing to be a sophomore and not know where (Wilmeth Active Learning Center) is,” one post reads.
“#MaketheHelloWalkFriendlyAgain,” another user posted.
One user yaked, “If a Christian astronaut dies in space do they go to heaven or are they, like, out of bounds?”
“(Yik Yak is) so popular because of that chaotic entertainment factor,” Dauntee Trueblood, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts said. “My experience with it has been pretty fun, mostly just laughing at the chaos of posts.”
The site includes Purdue humor like “Omicron can’t infect Purdue, we have duo 2-factor authentication” and “How do people find their wife/husband here. I can barely find my 3:30 (class).”
Users keep the site alive because they appreciate the easy interaction.
“It’s nice to be able to post what’s on my mind,” Brenner said, “be able to make friends and have the option to interact with others without the pressure of it being in person.”