For Paige Lewis and Kaveh Akbar, poetry has always been a cornerstone in their relationship.
“When we first met, Kaveh had this idea to write a poem every day for a month and mail them to each other,” Lewis said. “It was scary because I wanted this person to like me, so I tried very hard.”
“And if we didn’t write a good enough poem, the other person would stop falling in love with them,” Akbar said, looking at Lewis and laughing.
The poetry was apparently good from both sides, because the two, now both acclaimed poets and poetry professors at Purdue, never stopped falling in love and are now married.
Akbar, 32, got a job at Purdue as an assistant visiting professor, which turned into an assistant professorship, and a year later, Lewis joined him.
They met when Akbar’s friend bought a Simpson painting from Etsy sold by Lewis. From there, they never looked back.
Lewis, who uses they/them pronouns grew up in south Florida with six siblings. Lewis said their older brother encouraged them to get into writing, from the small stories they wrote as a child to buying them books as they got older.
“He’d consider it an investment,” Lewis said. “At the time it was a lot of sci-fi books, specifically Phillip K Dick.”
That space and sci-fi motif still appears in Lewis’ work today in their poetry book, “Space Struck,” which explores the realm of nature, magic and science.
“Magic Show,” a poem written in late 2015, describes the ever growing objects that come from the magician’s throat.
“And this makes sense, like how Earth refuses to release its pull on the moon. Look, she says, Look how full I was,” the poem reads.
Akbar said his poetry was influenced by his upbringing as well. Born in Tehran, Iran, his family moved to America when he was young.
Growing up speaking both Farsi and English, Akbar’s concept of language took on a different meaning than most.
“Language is material,” Akbar said. “Like the way you stick Legos together, you can stick language together. And from an early age, I understood that language was just a technology where I can stack things together and see what comes from it.”
Akbar uses both Farsi and English in his poem, “Do You Speak Persian.”
“I don’t remember how to say home / in my first language, or lonely, or light. / I remember only / delam barat tang shodeh, I miss you,” the poem reads.
Both poets utilize language in distinct, different ways. For Lewis, it starts with writing drafts out on a notebook, typing it up and creating different spacing patterns from there.
“I always worry about when students come into my class,” they said. “They have been taught in high school that if there’s blue curtains it represents sadness or something, and I don’t think that’s what we aim for as poets. I think of meaning as valuable where the reader can imagine with the poem.”
Casey Wallace, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts and a student of Lewis, said she enjoys the flexibility her ENGL 407 class provides.
“I really like not having a certain prompt for our poems because it gives more creative freedom to what we want. If we have certain emotions we want to explore, we have the freedom to do so.”
Lewis teaches ENGL 407, Intermediate Poetry Writing, and ENGL 205, Introduction to Creative Writing, which are heavily reading and writing based. Wallace said the group’s critiques of their own poems allows her to see the creativity not only from herself but from her classmates as well.
Lewis said they are currently working on an epic poem. An epic poem is defined as a long, narrative poem, like “The Odyssey” or “Aeneid.”
Lewis’ writing takes a more modernist approach, though; they mess with epithets, like “the brave one” or the “hero,” to create statements, they said.
For Akbar, meaning takes on a slightly different form in his poetry, where words are meant to provoke emotion more than correlate to a specific definition.
“I’m skeptical about that kind of definitive meaning,” he said. “You know, the flute in ‘Mask Off’ sounds good, but it also affects you, right? It’s a foil against the heavier beat, and that has an emotional response for you.”
Akbar recently released a poetry book titled “Pilgrim Bell.” He said that the public only sees the end product, but hundreds of hours are poured into the text, from handwriting individual poems, to drafts, to sculpting the page, getting together the pages and the endless cycle of reading or writing.
Akbar also created Divedapper.com in 2014, a website devoted to featuring voices in contemporary poetry. He said he called and emailed his favorite poets to interview them for the website.
“I was just desperately lonely, and I just wanted people to talk to me about poetry,” he said. “And since I didn’t know anyone who was a poet, I figured I’d ask my heroes to talk to me. I was able to sort of pop under their hoods and tinker around, and that was my true education.”
Lewis formed Ours Poetica in 2019, a Youtube Channel that aims “to make poetry personal.” For Lewis, the goal was to expose modernist poetic voices, and expand the realm of people that poetry reaches. “People are realizing the poetry isn’t just rhyming, and all poets aren’t dead,” Lewis said. “There’s still a lot of poets writing and experimenting.”
For any aspiring writers or poets, both Lewis and Akbar agreed: “The more you read, the better your writing will be. And it’s almost directly linear. And be kind and tender to yourself.”