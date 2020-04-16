A resolution that passed through Purdue Student Government’s senate last week attempts to offer what senators consider a long overdue update to Purdue’s current standing policy on “dead week.”
The resolution proposed defines the difference between formative and summative assessments, where formative assessments are defined as “designed to monitor student learning objectives in order to provide direct feedback for students throughout the duration of an academic course,” and summative assignments are defined as “designed to demonstrate learning over a longer period of time, and measure comprehension after the completion of various student learning objectives.” These definitions also include what work qualifies as a formative or summative assessment.
The goal in defining the difference between these two assignment types is to clarify what type of assignments can be assigned during dead week. The proposal further dictates that professors who assign final exams are not allowed to assign formative or summative assignments during “the 15th week,” another name for dead week.
Zach Stewart, a former senator for the College of Liberal Arts and a junior, noted the impact that current dead week policies have had on reported student mental health.
“We see students claim they have more mental health issues during this time,” Stewart said.
The proposed resolution is an amendment to a previous policy held by PSG and Purdue. The previous policy said no examinations are to be given the week preceding the final exam period of the semester. But major assignments, such as essays and lab practicals, were exempt and could be administered.
“The interpretation of the policy varies from person to person,” said Joshua David, another senator in the College of Liberal Arts.
The current policy’s vagueness on what can be assigned the week before exams can lead to instances where students feel overwhelmed with work. David offered the example of “having a 30-page paper due that Friday and then having an exam on Wednesday.”
“It just seems that this policy isn’t as clear as it can be,” David said. “I think for the best interest of the students, faculty, and everyone that encompasses ... that we’re on the same page.”
David, a senior, headed the project. His previous involvements this year have included Mental Health Awareness Week, an initiative which he said continued to be relevant even to this project.
He and his constituents gathered anonymous data from students through an email survey. Those polled were presented with statements regarding the current dead week policies, and asked to rank their opinions on them, ranging from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree.”
“I was really appreciative of the student response we got,” he said.
David received 1,240 responses, which expressed frustration, anxiousness and exhaustion from having to juggle studying with assignments during dead week. Questions such as, “Do you believe finals week would have been less stressful if you did not have assignments worth grade points (such as final papers, final projects, and lab practicals) due during dead week?” garnered a majority vote, with 82% of those polled saying they “agreed” or “strongly agreed” with the statement. A similar question regarding the impact that these assignments had on anxiety levels had the agreement of 91% of students polled.
“I think the data from the survey that Senator David put out just backs up everything that we believe,” Stewart said, “that students want time to prepare for and study for finals.”
As a PSG senator, David said he is required to present a student perspective on policies and issues on campus. But David said he also made a point while preparing this resolution to interview several professors to get their perspective on the issues and how a policy change could impact them.
“(Students and professors) are both sides of the same coin,” David said. “I wanted to see each perspective.”
He was able to interview two professors, one from the College of Liberal Arts and one from the College of Engineering, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the suspension of in-person classes at Purdue.
“COVID-19 was the biggest challenge (to this policy),” David said.
David said he wished he could have gotten more data from the professors’ side of the policy, but was ultimately content with the information he was able to collect from students.
“This could be a good policy recommendation from a student’s perspective,” David said. “Hopefully this fall, when everything calms down after COVID-19 and people come back to campus again, there’s a healthy debate about this policy.”