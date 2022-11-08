Jay Akridge will step down from his position as provost at the end of December.
The five-year chief academic officer, the longest-serving provost in the Big Ten, served first as interim before being appointed to the role in November 2017. He will take a sabbatical and return to his faculty appointment as a professor of agricultural economics, Purdue announced Tuesday. It’s unclear how long the sabbatical will last.
Akridge is a finalist for the University of Arkansas' search for its next university chancellor. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported Monday morning that UA's board of trustees called a special meeting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18 for the vote, but said the trustees are split between him and two other finalists.
"Jay has been an outstanding provost, fully dedicated to the success of this institution and its faculty, staff and students," President Mitch Daniels said in a press release. "We are grateful for his loyal and excellent service in perhaps the most strenuous and taxing job on campus."
Purdue will now launch an internal search for a new provost. Byron Pipes, the John L. Bray Distinguished Professor of Engineering, will lead the search committee, which will accept nominations and applications from within the Purdue system until Nov. 28.
Amy Boyle, associate vice president of human resources, will staff the search. The press release instructs any Purdue community member to send nominations and applications, including a cover letter and resume, to Boyle at aeboyle@purdue.edu.
Faculty and students will receive an update later this week from the search committee, the press release reads, and regular updates will follow throughout the search.
“Jay has been and will continue to be an extremely valued colleague at Purdue,” President-elect Mung Chiang said. “I thank him deeply for his vital and outstanding contributions in so many ways to our university throughout the past four decades."
During his time as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity, Akridge was responsible for recruitment, hiring and review of deans, and ensuring that the university focuses on student success and effective use of resources, the press release reads.
He added more than 7,000 undergraduates and 200 new faculty since 2017, and led the development and ongoing implementations of the Purdue Next Moves initiatives Transformative Education 2.0 and the Equity Task Force.
"It has been a rare privilege to serve as provost at Purdue, working with President Daniels and our board of trustees during one of the most dynamic periods in our university’s history," Akridge said in the press release. "I have been humbled daily by the passion and commitment our faculty, staff and students bring to all they do."
Daniels and Chiang formed the search advisory committee, according to the press release, which consists of the following members:
· Byron Pipes (chair), John L. Bray Distinguished Professor of Engineering
· Colleen Brady, professor of agricultural sciences education and communication,
Senate chair
· JoAnn Brouillette, trustee
· Gebisa Ejeta, Distinguished Professor of Agronomy
· Christine Ladisch, professor of public health, dean emerita of Health and Human Sciences
· Philip Low, Ralph C. Corley Distinguished Professor of Chemistry
· John McConnell, Burton D. Morgan Distinguished Professor in the School of Business
· Eric Munson, department head and Dane O. Kildsig Professor in Industrial and
Physical Pharmacy
· Richard Voyles, Daniel C. Lewis Professor in Purdue Polytechnic Institute
· Isabelle Weber, class of 2023, vice president of Purdue Student Government
· Melinda Zook, Germaine Seelye Oesterle Professor of History