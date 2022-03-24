Barstool allegedly committed trademark infringement through their merchandise, according to a Purdue University Bookstore tweet on Tuesday.
The merchandise, a gray T-shirt with the words ‘Harry’s Chocolate Shop’ written across the chest with a skeleton on it, was first posted by Barstool IU, who started a “#BarstoolBestBar collab shirts” with a bracket for the best college bars.
Purchase your #BestBarHarrys shirt, no code necessary! A portion of the proceeds will go directly to Harrys and we get some extra votes. https://t.co/KNGDGQZL4a pic.twitter.com/caonPf6S1F— Barstool Boilers 🚂 (@BarstoolPU) March 22, 2022
“This is illegal trademark infringement,” the UBS’ tweet read in response to Barstool Purdue’s tweet. Harry’s is a trademark and licensed Mark and has not been approved. Please remove this product from your site, refund any purchases and destroy any product already produced.”
UBS also said in the Twitter thread that Harry’s attorneys are already involved.
Jeff Sieber, the general manager of the bookstore, said in an email Wednesday that Barstool had not received permission from Harry’s or UBS, the exclusive manufacturer and partner, to use Harry’s name and likeness.
“We never received a call or email,” Sieber said. “We’d be open to co-branding with Barstool — or any company for that matter — but there’s a process where both parties approve the artwork and royalties paid for the use of their property.
“We’ve asked them, through multiple channels, to please remove the product from their site.”
The posts garnered several criticisms including students who have called this incident “a classy Barstool move.”
Other Instagram users said the timing of this incident, right after former-owner Herschel Cook’s death, was inappropriate.
“Disgusting to sell unlicensed gear right after the owner dies,” user rayellis_96 commented “Take this s--- down.”
UBS tweeted “Sorry man. Stealing the royalties from a grieving widow is a DB move.”
Barstool Boilers and Barstool IU have not responded to The Exponent’s Twitter and Instagram messages as of Wednesday evening.
Harry’s Chocolate Shop responded to a call and said a representative would call back but The Exponent had not heard back as of Wednesday evening.