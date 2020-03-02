David Hummels, the dean of the Krannert School of Management, is the highest-paid dean and the ninth highest-paid employee on Purdue’s payroll.
Hummels made $500,809 in 2019, according to Purdue’s salary data. At Indiana University, Dean of the Kelley School of Business Idalene Kesner made $449,924, according to Indiana Gateway, a data collection website that shares how public money is spent.
But Hummels said being a dean isn’t about the money he makes.
“The best part about being dean is that you have an opportunity to positively impact the lives of a lot of different people — thousands of students and hundreds of faculty and staff,” Hummels said.
Hummels said he works on many different jobs and tasks each day.
“It’s about creating resources for the school and allocating them at a very high level,” Hummels said. “So that could look like a combination of trying to advocate for the great things the school’s doing and getting more funding and generating more revenue and more fundraising dollars.
“You’re also really responsible for the school’s performance on a bunch of different measures.”
He said schools are measured, among other things, on the success of their degree and research programs.
Hummels said he also decides where to allocate funds, whether to different faculty lines, departments, scholarships or additional staff.
A dean’s day includes a plethora of meetings that range from coordinating campus activities, leading various initiatives to improve the college or discussing internal college affairs, Hummels said.
Being a dean comes with challenges that affect the amount of free time one can have when not in meetings.
“On any given day I might be tackling 15 or 16 different challenges or opportunities and trying to change my focus and pivot at pretty rapid intervals,” he said. “If I ever have a spare moment, I like to try and meet with students or faculty, and if I have a spare five minutes, I try and do some research.”
He said his favorite part is seeing the outcome his work has on those around him.
“Trying to create a vision that people get excited about and want to invest their time in — their intellectual energy, and in some cases their money,” Hummels said. “When you pull that off and things happen that are great for faculty and great for students, then it’s really exciting.”