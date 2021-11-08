The compensation committee of Purdue's board of trustees will meet for a virtual executive session Thursday at 10 a.m., the board announced in a Monday evening press release.
The session is in place "to receive information about prospective employees and for a discussion of a job performance evaluation of one or more individual employees," according to the release.
Executive sessions are closed to the public, and are almost always followed by a public board meeting. But no such meeting follows this session. Executive sessions are typically followed by a public announcement by Purdue, usually via a press release.