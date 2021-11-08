8/7/20 Board of Trustees Meeting

At the last scheduled board meeting before the start of the Fall 2020 semester, members voted unanimously to create the new Equity Task Force. Don Thompson, the only member of color, will chair the committee. 

 Adrian Gaeta | Summer Reporter

The compensation committee of Purdue's board of trustees will meet for a virtual executive session Thursday at 10 a.m., the board announced in a Monday evening press release. 

The session is in place "to receive information about prospective employees and for a discussion of a job performance evaluation of one or more individual employees," according to the release. 

Executive sessions are closed to the public, and are almost always followed by a public board meeting. But no such meeting follows this session. Executive sessions are typically followed by a public announcement by Purdue, usually via a press release. 

Tags

Recommended for you