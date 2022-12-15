Two court-appointed physicians will evaluate whether Ji Min Sha is competent to stand trial.
Sha, charged with the October murder of his McCutcheon Hall roommate Varun Manish Chheda, appeared in Tippecanoe Circuit Court Thursday morning alongside his attorneys in what was supposed to be an evidentiary hearing to determine whether Judge Sean Persin believed Sha needs a competency evaluation.
Defense attorney Kyle Cray said he expected the hearing to take about 30 minutes, but Tippecanoe County deputy prosecutor Cassidy Laux cut it short when he handed Persin a competency evaluation conducted by Dr. Sean Samuels previously given to him by the defense. Laux said he would be OK allowing Sha to be evaluated, and he just wanted proof of the defense's good-faith belief Sha needed one.
"You really don't have to get too far into the report" before seeing why the defense asked for the evaluation, Persin said after reading through the green packet for a few minutes. It's not clear what the evaluation says. While court-ordered competency evaluations are confidential, Persin said he will research whether the evaluation Samuels conducted for the defense should be made public.
The defense initially filed its notice of insanity defense and a request for a mental evaluation on Nov. 11. The state objected, asking the court to vacate the order on the grounds that a hearing to determine whether Sha needs such an evaluation must come first.
He confirmed neither Laux nor Cray objected to an evaluation. Cray said the defense had planned for a full hearing, Samuels and Sha were both there and ready to take the stand, but at the end of the day, the hearing was about resolving the issue, so he didn't object.
Still, he said he wants to move forward with both competency and insanity evaluations. Laux said he didn't object to an insanity evaluation but noted his four outstanding subpoenas for Purdue Counseling and Psychological Service, jail, medical and other records. Those would be relevant and important for any evaluating physician to see, he said.
Persin agreed but assured Laux that no physician he appoints would have time to do the evaluation in the next 30 or even 60 days, well after the 15-day deadline on the subpoenas.
He ruled for psychologists Dr. George Parker and Dr. Joanna Will to conduct competency evaluations on Sha, and when the defense provides the sufficient documentation the state requested, they can also do insanity evaluations.