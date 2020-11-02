Campus came to life this weekend with swarms of costumed students flaunting carefully assembled attire and engaging in various Halloween festivities. From Slayter Hill to State Street, a feeling of excitement was present throughout a pandemic-fatigued Purdue community.
Numerous residence halls held events to encourage students out of their dorms to celebrate one of the most anticipated holidays of the fall semester.
Sophomores Thomas Komay and Claire Schnefke, presidents of the Hillenbrand and Meredith Residence Hall Clubs, said they spent weeks organizing their joint event, called the Mosaic Mile Monster Mash.
“There has been a very low amount of activities … the hall clubs have been struggling the first half of the semester, so we wanted to collaborate and make something big for everyone,” Komay said. “At one of the President’s Round Table meetings, we unanimously decided that we needed to do something for the students.”
The event, like many others, was open to all Purdue students and carefully modified to comply with Protect Purdue guidelines.
“People are on campus and want to do things,” Schnefke said. “We all love to celebrate things and Halloween is a fun and easy holiday.”
Along with the many events that took place on campus, students descended onto State Street, hitting the bars to celebrate the final hours of an atypical Halloween.
Bar lines snaked along densely packed sidewalks while costumed students waited for their turn inside.
Zoe and Sydney, who didn’t feel comfortable providing their last names, commented on the abnormal nature of the holiday gatherings.
“It sucks,” Zoe said.
Their group was dressed as the cast of the film Mamma Mia and were all wearing masks.
“I feel like people have been more creative with their costumes this year,” Sydney said, noting how masks have been incorporated to comply with health guidelines.
As they spoke, an employee of the bar Where Else announced through a megaphone at the front of the line, “If you’ve got a mask, please wear it. You’ve got to have a mask to get in.”
Most people in line were already wearing face coverings, but the few who did not either quickly put one on or disregarded the message.
Similarly, while a majority of those in line wore masks and stayed distanced at Harry’s Chocolate Shop, a few clusters of people did not.
Sarah and Patrick, who also declined to provide their last names because they felt uncomfortable, stood in a circle with their group, who all wore masks.
“Last year’s Halloween can’t even compare,” Patrick said. “It’s not even close.”
He went on to express his frustration with Purdue’s guidelines, accusing the administration of not taking into account the high rate of survival among college-aged people who have overcome the virus.
As he spoke, an employee patrolled the crowd, asking everyone to spread out to allow 6 feet of space between each group. Sarah and Patrick’s group scuttled back a few feet to make more room.
“It’s so impersonal,” Sarah said about mask-wearing and social distancing. “I feel like people are making the most of it though.”
Though Purdue-sponsored clubs and events were careful to follow health recommendations, Dean of Students Katherine Sermersheim said Purdue’s plan for discipline if students violate the Protect Purdue Pledge remains strict.
“The vast majority of the University community continues to work hard and do their part to Protect Purdue,” she said.