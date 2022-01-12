Purdue Student Government Senate approved a bill allotting $10,000 for its Mental Health Awareness Week 2022.
The Mental Health Action Committee will use money from the “Cabinet Discretionary” fund to carry out the annual week-long event, according to the bill.
PSG allocated $40,000 for MHAW 2021, according to previous Exponent reporting.
“(MHAW) cultivates a community of care by equipping students with the tools they need to take action regarding mental health, empowering students to prioritize their well-being, and unite as one university to destigmatize mental health,” authors Veronica Reynolds and Andrew Jensen wrote in the bill.
Funds are used to host guest speakers specialized in “mental health awareness and advocacy, suicide prevention and promoting overall wellness particularly amongst students, among other well-being topics.”
Additional Reporting contributed by Sports Editor Alex Sabri.