Protect Purdue announced face masks will be optional in most indoors effective Friday in a press release on Wednesday afternoon.
Masks will still be worn in classrooms, research laboratories and healthcare settings, but will be optional in athletic venues. Purdue Convocations and TEDxPurdueU will also still require masks.
The letter said the decision was made in light of cases dropping and severity of symptoms remaining low. More than 99% of positive cases at Purdue University were reported as mild, moderate or asymptomatic, according to data from the Protect Purdue Health Center.
The update said the 7-day positivity rate fell by 76% since January with a high of 21% to 5%. The 7-day positivity rate was 5.75% on Monday, the most recent date for which data was available, according to the Protect Purdue COVID Dashboard.
Protect Purdue will monitor COVID-19 data in March with the intention to further relax COVID-19 protocols in April.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty referenced the press release when asked about details of the decision.