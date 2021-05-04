Purdue announced the recipients of some of its highest awards for the academic year on Tuesday.
The University’s top female student is Alexandra “Sasha” Kipnis from the College of Science, and the top male student is Zachary Marshall from the College of Engineering, Polytechnic Institute and the Honors College, according to a Purdue News release.
Alexandra Kipnis
Kipnis, of Santa Clara, California, majored in computer science. She has received the 2021 Flora Roberts Award. The Flora Roberts Award is presented each year to an outstanding senior woman for "scholarship, leadership, character and service to the university community," the release said.
"The award is made possible through a bequest from Flora Roberts, a member of the Purdue class of 1887," the release states. "The recipient receives a $2,000 award, medallion and inscription of her name on the award marker on Purdue Mall."
Throughout her time at Purdue, Kipnis sought to address fairness and accessibility issues for women in the technology industry, according to the release. She served as president of the Computer Science Women’s Network and was a member of Mentors for Aspiring Girls in Computing.
Zachary Marshall
Marshall, of Orland Park, Illinois, studied aeronautical and astronautical engineering and aerospace financial analysis, per the release. He is the 2021 recipient of the G.A. Ross Award.
The G.A. Ross Award is awarded each year to an "outstanding senior man who has demonstrated high standards of academic achievement, outstanding leadership and strength of character, and has made a contribution to Purdue," the release said.
The award is made possible by a gift from G.A. Ross, who was a 1916 Purdue graduate. The recipient receives a $2,000 award, medallion and inscription of his name on the award marker on Purdue Mall.
Marshall completed research in Purdue’s Advanced Aviation Institute for Research – Center of Research Excellence and served as president of Purdue’s chapter of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the release said.
Kipnis and Marshall, along with other student award recipients, will be recognized during the May 2021 commencement ceremonies, the release said.
The France A. Córdova Award for Leadership in Action
The France A. Córdova Award for Leadership in Action was presented to Johnnie Cheng, of Taipei, Taiwan, who majored in animal sciences with a concentration in pre-veterinary medicine in the College of Agriculture; and Assata Gilmore of Chicago, Illinois, who majored in finance in Krannert School of Management, per the release.
This award honors graduating students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership during their time at Purdue, the release said. The students must have held successful leadership roles, working in partnership with staff and faculty to move the university forward, while maintaining a minimum 3.0 grade-point average. The award winners receive a certificate, a cash award and inscription of their name on a plaque.
The Martin C. Jischke Outstanding International Student of the Year Award
The Martin C. Jischke Outstanding International Student of the Year Award was presented to Kaustub Parvir Anand from Mumbai, India, who majored in physics in the College of Science and the Honors College, the release said.
This award was established by Martin C. Jischke, president emeritus, to honor an international Purdue student who has attained a minimum 3.0 grade-point average, demonstrated leadership qualities, achieved academic accomplishments through further research, publications or presentations and participated in service projects. The recipient also receives a cash award along with inscription of their name on a plaque in Schleman Hall, per the release.
The Louis Sudler Prize in the Arts
The Louis Sudler Prize in the Arts was given to:
- Kasia Crain of Plainfield, Indiana, who majored in law and society and political science in the College of Liberal Arts.
- Alexandra Davis of Carmel, Indiana, who majored in visual communication design in the College of Liberal Arts.
- Isabella Matthews of Indianapolis, who majored in political science and global studies in the College of Liberal Arts and the Honors College.
- Caroline Pomeroy of Purcellville, Virginia, who majored in aviation management in Purdue Polytechnic Institute.
This prize is given to outstanding seniors who have demonstrated excellence and the highest standards of proficiency in the visual or performing arts, the release said. This award was endowed by the late Louis Sudler, a Chicago businessman and supporter of the arts. The recipients receive $1,000 and a certificate.
The Charles O. McGaughey Leadership Awards
The six students who received the Charles O. McGaughey Leadership Awards are:
- Anna Adamsson of South Bend, Indiana, who majored in global studies in the College of Liberal Arts and the Honors College.
- Christine Bent of San Diego, who is majoring in neurobiology and physiology in the College of Science and the Honors College.
- Ogechukwu Blessing Ezenwa of West Lafayette, Indiana, who is majoring in biochemistry in the College of Agriculture.
- Logan Faircloth of Fishers, Indiana, who is majoring in political science and law and society in the College of Liberal Arts.
- Jayla Langford of Louisville, who majored in mathematics in the College of Science.
- Danielle Rothchild of Carmel, Indiana, who majored in public relations and strategic communication in the College of Liberal Arts.
McGaughey was a 1939 Purdue graduate who established the awards to honor students for leadership potential. To be eligible for these awards, students must have completed a minimum of two years of full-time study at Purdue and achieved at least a 3.0 graduation index, the release said.
Recipients are selected on the basis of their contributions to Purdue and the community. Each honoree receives $3,345 as an "acknowledgement of their superior leadership abilities, scholarship and appreciation of basic American values," the release said.