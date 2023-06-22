Purdue graduate student health care premiums will remain unchanged for fiscal year 2024, officials said Thursday.
Purdue will waive any increase for eligible graduate students and not pass on the projected annual 6% hike in health-care costs from provider UnitedHealthcare Student Resources Network in the coming school year.
The announcement was made jointly in a news release by Patrick Wolfe, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity; Christopher A. Ruhl, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer; Eric Barker, acting associate provost for graduate programs; and Candace Shaffer, senior director of benefits for human resources.
The graduate staff medical plan with UnitedHealthcare Student Resources Network for fiscal year 2024 will include:
* No premium increase for eligible graduate students, a savings of $41 annually for graduate student-only enrollment.
* No premium increases for dependents, a $177 savings for each dependent.
* No changes to medical plan offerings such as coverage, deductible and out-of-pocket costs.
“We recognize that graduate students are the engine that powers Purdue’s research and teaching missions, knowing the essential role they play in reaching the goal we all share of being recognized as a top five U.S. public research university,” Wolfe says in the release.
Enrollment for medical and dental insurance for eligible graduate students via Academic HealthPlans and voluntary insurance via Benefitfocus is a two-step process. Additional details on benefit enrollment for the coming school year will be released June 29.
The enrollment period for the 2023-24 plan year for graduate staff opens on Saturday, July 1, and ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Graduate student enrollment at Purdue has surged 43% the past decade from 8,407 students in fall 2013 to 12,017 students in fall 2022.