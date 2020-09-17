Purdue hosted a virtual event with Maria Hinojosa, Julián Castro and Dolores Huerta as part of Hispanic Heritage Month to discuss how the Latino community is fighting for racial justice alongside the Black Lives Matter movement.
Maria Hinojosa is an American journalist, author, radio-show host, and founder of the Futuro Media Group, a nonprofit journalism group dedicated to diversity and empowerment.
She introduced Julián Castro, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and presidential candidate, followed by Dolores Huerta, a civil rights activist and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which participates in campaigns and pushes legislation that promotes equality.
Hinojosa began the conversation by asking about the relationship between black people in America and Latino communities.
Castro and Huerta agreed that the shared oppression in the justice and education systems has created a bond between the two groups.
“There’s nobody better than the Latino/Latina community to speak to the historic bonds that were forged in the civil rights movement and after between Latinos and African Americans to try and make progress,” said Castro.
Huerta called for educational reform in the content about the history of America taught in classrooms across the country.
“We have to get to the root of the problem … We have to start teaching ethnic studies right at the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten level,” Huerta said. “Our job and our work is to heal the American public, those people who have been infected with this illness of racism.”
Hinojosa asked Castro how he grapples with the fact that, though the police system includes Latino officers, it is a broken system.
“We’ve seen enough now to know that it’s not enough just that somebody with brown skin or black skin is in a certain position,” Castro said, “because … the system is bigger than any one person.”
Castro also addressed the notion of internalized oppression in Latino communities, referencing his own experience growing up in a school with a majority of Mexican American students.
“There’s this internalized sense of shame and oppression," Castro said, referencing how his classmates would call each other racial slurs.
Huerta said many Latino individuals have a “colonized mentality,” adopting the mentality of the colonizers rather than celebrating their indigenous roots.
In terms of addressing racism, Castro said discussing the issue with family is often a good place to start.
“That’s the place you should feel most comfortable using your voice -- around people who love you, who care about you, who trust you,” he said. “Sometimes that’s more uncomfortable … but at the same time, there’s also a greater hope of actually changing minds if we speak up in our own families.”
Huerta focused on racism and the police system, both of which she said originate with slavery.
“They are supposed to keep the peace,” she said, “but what we have seen, I think, is that police are paid to be killers. They’re being trained like military people, they’re being trained like soldiers.”
Huerta endorsed redirecting some police resources into social workers and mental health experts.
“We’ve got to stop the killing,” she said.
During a Q&A, Castro and Huerta spoke on the biggest challenges of their mid-20’s.
Huerta said her marriage and divorce were particularly challenging, but that she also experienced harassment from police officers and racism from teachers and professors, something that also took a toll on many of her peers.
“By the time I got to college,” she said, “most of the kids that I had gone to high school with had dropped out.”
Though Castro was quick to address his privilege at being accepted into Stanford and then Harvard, he said he too experienced hardship in his young adult life.
Castro explained how he quit his job at a law firm to prevent a conflict of interest with his position on the San Antonio City Council.
“My home went into foreclosure, I basically struggled financially for the next few years.” he recounted. “My credit rate went to hell … I was able to get back up on my feet, but even then I was still very advantaged because I had a Harvard law degree, because I wasn’t starting from zero.”
Ultimately, Castro still supports the decision, saying he is proud that he prioritized public service over his law practice.
Castro and Huerta both also expressed their disdain for immigration detention centers.
“We need to close them down,” Castro said. “We need to stop this private prison industry that extends into the immigration sphere. There have been so many - calling them stories doesn’t do them justice - testimonials, including affidavits, from people about horrendous conditions and things that have gone on in there.
“We need a policy that treats people like human beings.”
Castro also addressed the white members of the virtual audience, saying that they have an important role in the movement.
“The power is concentrated in the white community in this country. It ain’t gonna happen if that white community does not participate effectively,” he said. “We all need to be partners in addressing racial injustice and inequality and improving our nation.”
The guests closed the conversation by encouraging students, especially those who identify with the Latino community, to be themselves.
“This is directed to the students of Purdue: if you’re there, there’s a reason that you’re there,” he said.“Because you have been successful already, and that should give you every reason to have confidence in yourself, to believe in yourself.”
Castro also advised students to surround themselves with those who love and support them, telling Lantio students they play an important role in America’s future.
“America needs you, the world needs you,” he said.“You have a whole community that believes in you, that cares about you, that wants you to succeed, and I hope you’ll remember that in those difficult times.”
Castro also recalled frustration with the media’s simplification of him, especially surrounding his Hispanic background. Despite this, Castro said he prioritized simply being himself.
“We can run for president, we can be president, we can be the CEO, you can be whatever you want to be, and you don’t have to compromise who you are,” he said.
Huerta made closing remarks about the importance of organizing and staying active, calling upon students to participate in a variety of student organizations, to get involved in a political campaign, or simply share their story with others.
“This is such a critical moment in our country,” she said. “We need everyone to get involved.”