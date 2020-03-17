More than two dozen St. Thomas Aquinas parishioners participated in Eucharistic adoration and/or confessions late Tuesday afternoon into midnight at the church. Catholics believe that the bread consecrated during a Mass becomes the body of Jesus Christ and adoration allows parishioners to pay respect to that physical presence. Despite it being short notice during spring break, church leaders sent out an email Tuesday afternoon inviting students and resident parishioners to the church prior to Wednesday's suspension of public gatherings in the Lafayette diocese. The diocese is suspending public Masses for fear of spreading the COVID-19 virus.