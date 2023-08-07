After graduating from Purdue in 2022 with a mechanical engineering degree, Dishant Jodhani had no idea he would begin a jewelry business with his younger brother.
Now, their business Stienhardt & Stones, which makes jewelry using diamonds their family produces in India, has had over 350 sales since its official launch in March and has gained over 60,000 TikTok followers.
“I think social media is a crazy tool that I don’t think many big businesses really understand how to use,” Dishant said. “They’re not using it as a marketing tool.”
The company attempted to use other market techniques such as Google ads, but TikTok is what stuck.
Dishant is in charge of making the videos for the company’s social media, while his brother Ansh does the voiceovers. Their only production tool, Dishant said, is their iPhones.
While not having specific roles within the company, Ansh said he is in charge of marketing because he’s extroverted while Dishant is in charge of production because of his engineering background.
“It’s not a one-man marketing show,” Ansh said. “It’s not like a huge corporate building where everyone has their own floor and their own ideas. We’re a team here.”
Education and previous experience
Ansh said he feels like he’s living in two different worlds when trying to balance his studies in high school with running a business.
“I’d be in class and get notifications for orders or emails,” he said. “I’m over here in English class, while there’s a booming business going on in my phone.”
It was a struggle at first, trying to find a balance between school and work, but he found a system that works for him.
“I tried to complete all my schoolwork at school, then dive right into the business when I came home,” he said. “It just felt natural to me. I think that senior year is a bit more hectic, but I think I’m going to keep that trend going.”
While he hasn’t decided yet, Ansh is thinking of applying to Purdue. He said has always had a love for computers and robotics, so he hopes to major in engineering.
“I’d probably minor in marketing or accounting because I love business,” he said, “but my heart is really in computers. It’s always been a hobby for me, and I don’t think I could let go of it.”
Part of why he wants to apply to Purdue is because of how the school helped their family during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When our (family) business was struggling, Purdue helped with tuition,” Ansh said. “If it wasn’t for the tuition help, it’s possible we wouldn’t be here at all.”
When Dishant was a Purdue student, he was involved in the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. As a junior, he was ATO’s public relations chair and was eventually charge of fraternity events.
“That was one of the best decisions I’ve made in terms of taking on more responsibility,” he said. “I think those opportunities that I got there were the stepping stones to where I could be running my own company.”
One of his friends from ATO, Michael Swenson, said Dishant was very involved with the things he did, whether it was the fraternity or his classes.
“He always had a really good drive and was always hustling,” Swenson said. “I don’t think he ever wanted to pick a specific field to go into. I think he wanted to figure out something that he can make a business out of and something that he could take control of.”
Growing up, Dishant said he enjoyed making money in unconventional ways, such as reselling merchandise on Amazon.
“I was selling on someone else’s platform rather than my own rather than making my own name,” Dishant said. “Early on, I realized that’s what I like doing. I’d like to be my own boss, setting my own hours. You know, the harder you work, the more output you get out.”
Another ATO brother, Billy Mahoney, described Dishant as very business oriented.
“He was like, good at everything, but kind of effortless with it. He was always doing business stuff,” Mahoney said. In his free time, he was always on his laptop, always making money, like reselling stuff on Amazon. He was always doing something different.”
Dishant’s original plan was to be a mechanical engineer. After graduating from Purdue, he was an assistant project manager working on HVAC systems in New York City.
“I soon found out that at the end of the day, as much as I love being an engineer, it wasn’t fulfilling,” Dishant said. “It wasn’t something that I enjoyed doing just because I was working for someone else.”
Keeping it in the family
The Jodhani brothers have family in India who produce wholesale, lab-grown diamonds, so they grew up around the business. But they both said their goal was to do something different.
“If we just do what everyone else is doing, it feels like we haven’t done it justice. We had this American life, we were able to live near New York City, one of the biggest cities in the world,” Ansh said. “If we just go in and we do the same manufacturing, the same wholesaling methods, then it doesn’t seem like we did anything different.”
The difference between lab-grown and natural diamonds is small: how they are produced and how much they cost. The chemical makeup is the same, and Dishant said lab-grown diamonds are becoming more popular with the younger generations.
Because mining diamonds is so labor intensive, it costs more to purchase them. Stienhardt & Stones does everything “in house, from manufacturing, cutting, polishing and selling.”
By using diamonds produced by their family, Dishant said he and his brother are “cutting out the middleman.”
“You go from manufacturer to wholesaler, wholesalers to trade people/distributors and then finally the jewelry store and then the consumer,” he said. “Now all those steps are taken out of the equation completely and it’s all streamlined into one.”
Running a business with a sibling can have some challenges, but Dishant said it was worth the effort.
“We still loved each other (before we started the business),” Ansh said, “but it wasn’t as tight as it is now. Nowadays we’re always talking about what we could do next.”
Both say there is no competition between the two of them on who does more. They are a team, and everything they make or lose is a combined effort.
“We both have an understanding that we’re in this together and if we’re both not 100% then it doesn’t work,” Ansh said.
Young blood
Being 23 and 18 running their own business, Dishant and Ansh have had to adjust to this new aspect of their lives. Both are glad they are gaining this experience so early.
“My parents always say, ‘you want to start young, and you don’t want to wait for the opportunity to come. You have to go out and you have to find the opportunity,’” Ansh said.
Being young allowed the brothers to see if they enjoyed doing the work they were going to do for the rest of their lives.
“Every night I would come home and ask, ‘Is this really what I’m gonna be doing every single day the next 40 years, eight hours a day?’” Dishant said. “It was tough, but ultimately, I decided no, I can’t see myself doing this forever. And that’s what really fueled me to find other sources of income.”
After college, Dishant described a limbo where everyone he knows is in different stages of life. Some are working full-time jobs, some live on their own while some still live with their parents, and some are getting engaged.
“I know that when you’re young, right now is when you can take the risk and be like, ‘You know what? Let’s see what happens.’ It’s just trial time,” he said. “Because whenever you do move on, you’re less likely to take that next risk.
“That’s the only reason why I’m trying this right now. And does it work? I really hope it does long term. But again, you can’t be sure.”
Ansh shares the same sentiment, saying he values his youth because he has the chance to take risks like this.
“I’m only young for like 20 or 30 years, right? And if I spend 18 of those years doing school and then I have four years of college and then I have to go out and get a job,” he said, “it’s like so much time is going, and this is so valuable.”