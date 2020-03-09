Though Purdue intends to reimburse students for certain study-abroad programs, several have expressed disappointment that their spring and summer break plans have been altered due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Crystal Webb, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, said she was originally going to Chiba, Japan, for spring break.
“I was really devastated at first because it’s like my only opportunity to have a semester abroad because of my Degree-in-3, so everything is jam-packed,” Webb said.
Japan’s Kanda University of International Studies is the program’s cosponsor and has not canceled any programs yet, but she is unable to go due to Purdue’s protocol. She said some of her friends from other universities are still able to go.
“Statistically speaking, I heard those who were elderly were at risk. I’m a fairly healthy person, so I believe that my chances (of getting sick) were fairly low,” she said.
She said she personally still would have gone had Purdue not set limits, seeing as the Olympics are still scheduled to occur in Japan in July.
The decision to cancel spring break programs was based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has affected around 520 students, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said via email.
Jessica Sturm, a French and linguistics professor, was set to lead the “French Food & Culture” program. She said the group planned to spend a week in France and focus on activities like visiting a candy-making shop and taking a cheese class.
Sturm said the students in the program don’t have to worry about the trip affecting their plans of study. Because the trip was connected to a semester-long French course, they will still receive credit as long as they finish the class.
The school they are visiting in France has been accommodating and will allow them to visit another time at no extra cost, but they would have to obtain Purdue’s permission to do so, she said.
Purdue sent out the cancellation message for all international spring break study abroads on Thursday. The deadline to cancel the trip to France was Friday, so had Purdue cancelled after that date, the French university would have already hired staff for the program and paid for the classes, Sturm said.
Despite the cancellation, Sturm said she thinks the study abroad office made a good choice.
“I do think that the Office of Study Abroad has done a really good job assessing the risk and making decisions and handling it the best they could,” Sturm said. “Unfortunately, while this is very sad, the fact that what they decided when they did was for the best.”
Other students are not receiving credit for cancelled programs. Kate Winton, an academic adviser for students in Exploratory Studies, had planned to take students on a trip to Paris to interact with alumni there.
“The students were going to see if working abroad would be something they’d want to do one day,” Winton said.
The trip would have replaced three credits of EDPS 105, a class required for Exploratory Studies, but will no longer do so.
Abigail Kopec, a fourth-year doctoral student in the College of Science, was supposed to go on a Bands & Orchestras trip to Greece. Though she’s disappointed the trip was canceled, she said the program has provided generous refunds and she’s already made other spring break plans.
“Overall, I’m really disappointed because I’ve always wanted to go to Greece and am a huge Greek mythology nerd,” Kopec said via email, “but the decision has not affected me as much as it probably has affected others.”
Kopec said she was given a week and a half’s notice before the trip’s start date, something she appreciated after hearing about conferences that were canceled a day before they were supposed to start.
Aaron Stevenson, a sophomore in the College of Science, said he was eagerly anticipating the trip and the cancellation came as a shock to directors and members of the orchestra.
“There’s always next year to look forward to even though the cancellation is the biggest disappointment of the semester,” he said. “I’ll make it to Greece sooner or later.”
He said Brian Harley, associate dean of international programs, announced via email Purdue would reimburse 100% of the Greece trip as credit to students’ Purdue accounts.
Doty did not say whether or not all study abroad programs would be reimbursed.
The University has also begun to cancel summer programs. Rachel Baehl, a junior in the College of Engineering, had plans to go on a Maymester trip to Germany that was canceled.
She said she would still have gone unless the U.S. issued a travel advisory for Germany.
“I understand, but I also feel like it was a bit of an early decision to make because it wasn’t until May, so things could have eased up by then,” she said. “I understand their want to keep us safe and save our money and not have us book airfare that we can’t get our money back for, but it is disappointing.”
Other universities have taken similar safety measures.
Northwestern University has a sister program in Italy that closed its campus, so one of the students enrolled in the program had to leave the country, according to Northwestern’s most recent update to its coronavirus webpage.
But as of Sunday night, Northwestern has maintained its three summer study-abroad programs in China. Students can pursue a second-choice program if their original location was banned, according to the university’s COVID-19 Study Abroad FAQs page.
The University of Notre Dame has brought students back from an architectural program that was hosted in Rome and is following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of the returning students.
The University of Michigan currently plans to continue almost all of its international programs, excluding those in Level 3 risk countries, according to the most recent update to its coronavirus webpage.
Purdue will continue to send updates, Doty said, through the use of its FAQ page, all-campus emails and press releases.