Students will not get to taste wine in the Wine Appreciation class this semester, they were told in an email Thursday morning.
The email, sent by professor Christian Butzke, cited "adjusted classroom safety protocol" for the discontinuation of the class's most popular feature. Butzke said he was disappointed in the decision not to taste wine in person, but insisted that the class can still be successful.
"I thought we would handle it similar to how we would in airplanes," Butzke said in a Thursday phone call. "You take your mask off, you eat, you drink, you put it back on.
"It's not the end of the world," he added.
Some Purdue students voiced their disdain for the change on the Purdue subreddit.
"Thanks, Antivaxxers," user u/BoilerUp31, who declined to give their real name, wrote in a post featuring a screenshot of the email. "Thanks to your wonderful contribution to society, the Wine Appreciation course is no longer allowed to sample wine."
The user said they're upset that despite them following all the guidelines Purdue has set, restrictions continue to be enforced.
"I’ve done my part," they wrote. "(I've) worn masks throughout 2020, socially distanced and got the vaccine."
Since the email was sent to students at 9:14 a.m., seven had already dropped the class as of 4:30 p.m., Butzke said.
"I expect quite a few more to drop," he said. "(Tasting wine) is the main — not the main — a big attraction to taking the class on a Monday night.
"The majority of the students will stay."
The class, which Butzke has been teaching since 2005, studies how different wines are made, as well as the "taste, culture and politics" of wines from around the world," Butzke said. Students usually taste about 40 wines in a semester — each class features three wines over the course of a three hour lecture, held Monday nights in the Class of 1950 Lecture Hall.
The class, Food Science 470, was held virtually the past two semesters because of the pandemic. It will be taught in person this year, but in-person attendance is not mandatory. Online lectures will be recorded on Brightspace, and students will be provided with a list of wines they can order and sample on their own time. The $42 fee students paid will be returned to them through the bursar's office.
Butzke said he will encourage students to get together outside of class and taste wines together, so long as they are practicing safe behavior regarding COVID-19.