West Lafayette police will officially be allowed to have tattoos as long as they can be covered by a long-sleeved shirt and don’t go above the neck or below the wrist, according to a police proposal approved Tuesday morning by the West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety.
The previous policy stated all tattoos were prohibited from being displayed. Now, to display tattoos while on duty, officers can submit a tattoo approval request form.
“One of the reasons for the change (is) the majority of new officers or applicants have tattoos,” WLPD Police Chief Troy Harris said. “We have to get on board with that.”
While the new policy would provide pathways for displaying tattoos, it would carry some exceptions.
The new policy would still prohibit tattoos "depicting words, pictures or symbols, which can be interpreted to advocate, promote or support intolerance or discrimination against an individual or group based on race, gender, ethnic, religious or sexual orientation" and tattoos "depicting words, pictures or symbols, which can be interpreted as grossly indecent, lewd, vulgar, disgusting or gang-related."
The tattoo approval would go through an approval committee to determine whether the tattoo can be displayed and send recommendations to the chief of police for final approval.
Sidewalk closure
The sidewalk near the corner of 433 Vine St. will be closed through July 15, and parking there will be prohibited in the area.
The closure goes along Pearl Street from Rusk Avenue to Vine Street and along Vine Street from Pearl Street to Lutz Avenue.
The closure is to re-side the building on that corner, owned by Morris Rentals, engineering technician Chris Gmyrek said. Signage will be posted for the closure throughout the project.
Sewage lift station improvements
Greely and Hansen, an engineering consultant company, was approved for a $383,000 contract to improve a sewage lift station.
The project would increase the pumping capacity of the lift station from 1.1 million gallons per day to 3 million gallons, which would also improve water quality, the proposal said.
The project is projected to be complete within 150 days.