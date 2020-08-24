The Mad Mushroom employee who claimed to test positive for COVID-19 falsified the image of the test result, according to owner Dave Sommers.
“(The employee) created a false document to show a positive test,” Sommers said Monday afternoon.
Tippecanoe County Health Department officials had been unable to connect a positive test result connected with the individual’s name, Sommers said.
Health Department Administrator Khala Hochstedler said the health department usually receives information on positive cases from the Indiana State Health Department 24 hours in advance of the official release, so it often learns about positive cases before employers. She said it typically informs restaurants of their employees having positive results, not the other way around.
Details are then usually verified within an hour of contacting employers, according to Hochstedler.
“We’ve been working with Mad Mushroom since yesterday on the plan,” Hochstedler said. “I’ve been unable to verify a result, so they’re allowed to reopen … They’re cleared to reopen by the health department."
“Through further examination of the documentation the former employee had texted to us, we found discrepancies in the small type,” Sommers said.
The former employee had sent in a screenshot of a positive test result from Vault Health that Sommers said had been edited to display the individual’s name.
"This is the first time I've heard anything like that in our county," Hochstedler said, "or in general."
The individual no longer works at Mad Mushroom.
“That employee chose to leave our employ at that time. … (that) was supposed to be their last shift with us anyways,” Sommers said. “But it would have been by my choice at that point.”
Sommers said he will still have a professional sanitizing team thoroughly clean the restaurant, but it will reopen on Tuesday.