The Big Ten Conference announced today that it has approved plans for a fall 2020 football season consisting of a 10-game conference-only schedule set to start the week of Sept. 5, per a Wednesday morning release.
“While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur,” the release states.
Purdue football is scheduled to play five home games, including a Sept. 19 matchup against The Ohio State University, according to a schedule released by the Big Ten.
The Boilers haven’t faced off against Ohio State at Ross-Ade since their 49-20 upset over the then-No. 2 Buckeyes in 2018.
The season is slated to span at least 12 weeks, running from Sept. 5 to Nov 21., with two bye weeks for Purdue starting on Oct. 3 and Nov. 7.
Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski released a statement later Wednesday morning discussing the future of football and fall sports at Purdue.
"Today's announcement from the Big Ten Conference regarding medical protocols and fall sport competition signals an important milestone as we move forward with planning for the fall of 2020," he said in the statement. "Throughout this process the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans has remained our top priority. Working collaboratively over the last few months, within the conference and beyond, we have diligently explored multiple scenarios related to fall competition.
"With an environment that continues to evolve we certainly don't have a complete set of answers today. Additional information and details will be communicated as soon as we are able to gain clarity and make decisions regarding items such as game day logistics, venue capacities and ticketing. We appreciate everyone's continued patience, understanding and support."
Big Ten also announced in the release that start dates for all other fall sports will be postponed until at least Sept. 5, with schedules to be released at a later time.