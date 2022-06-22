Timothy St. John, a rising junior in mechanical engineering, died Sunday in a cycling accident in North Dakota.
St. John was participating in an engineering co-op with Collins Aerospace in Jamestown, North Dakota. He was reportedly hit from behind by a truck while riding his bicycle.
The truck driver reportedly did not yield to St. John and hit the back tire of the bicycle, pushing St. John and the bike into a nearby ditch.
St. John was reportedly declared dead at the scene.
He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
“Tim embodied not only what it meant to be a member of our brotherhood, but a faithful, passionate and charismatic man,” the fraternity posted on social media Tuesday. “His uncanny ability to care for others made him a light to those around him, and he never failed to make the days of others better. We ask that you keep the St. John family in your prayers, and remember Tim for all of the incredible things he did, and the lives that he touched.”
While at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook, Illinois, St. John competed in wrestling, track and cross country.
St. John was also part of the triathlon club at Purdue.
A GoFundMe account has been established to create a memorial scholarship in his honor, which as of Wednesday morning has raised nearly $54,000 of its $26,000 goal.
"He was a beloved son, brother, friend, athlete, student, and Young Life leader who touched so many with his genuine and caring spirit," the GoFundMe said. "His friendship, intellectual curiosity, athleticism, sense of humor, and deep faith will not be forgotten."