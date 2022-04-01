Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Pearl Jam and Elton John, among many other notable performers, have all taken the stage at Purdue over the last 50 years. How does Purdue Convocations book these performers, and what goes on behind the scenes to lock in these big names?
Mike Armintrout, senior associate director of Purdue Convocations and the Student Concert Committee advisor, said there isn’t a set way Convos books each performer.
“Sometimes agents, managers or artists reach out to us as they are routing a tour through the area,” he said. “Other times, we may connect with them directly because we are interested in presenting them on Purdue’s campus.
“We may be in talks with artists and their representatives for a year or longer before we’re able to connect on ideal date and performance scenarios that make sense for all parties involved.”
The SCC is composed of 16 students who apply to serve two-year terms. The students work to market concerts, manage funds and contact artists. However, current SCC members haven’t had many in-person shows during their times at Purdue.
Both SCC President Marie-Claire Norins and Vice President Cameron Cole said their favorite performer they’ve seen at Purdue is Gus Dapperton.
“This semester was pretty much the biggest semester for performers (during my time at Purdue),” Cole said, a sophomore in the Krannert School of Management. “Last year, we had to do virtual concerts. I think Gus was my favorite just because it was the first in-person. We almost sold out Loeb Playhouse, so you could tell everyone was just itching for a concert.”
Norins echoed a similar sentiment about the atmosphere of in-person shows.
“I loved the performances we were still able to do last year, and I’m very proud of the SCC that took the leadership upon themselves last year to try to keep concert culture alive when we could literally have no outside performers come to campus last year,” said Norins, a sophomore in the college of Health and Human Sciences.
This season, SCC has dipped into a variety of genres, like alternative artists Gus Dapperton and Tai Verdes, hip-hop artist KYLE, esteemed pianist Beatrice Rana and more.
“Ideally, SCC is always looking for artists they feel can serve a broad base of the undergraduate students at Purdue based on the venue we’re looking to present in,” Armintrout said. “So far this school year, SCC and I have felt great about our ability to program artists that the undergrads at Purdue want to see on campus.”
In addition to big-name artists coming to campus, a Purdue band will open for musical artist Tai Verdes. SCC organized an opening act contest over social media, and Now Hiring, composed of Purdue students, will take the stage before the TikTok-famous artist performs.
“We marketed it as an open application, so anyone could apply,” Norins said. “The only thing that we required was that you had some kind of music published.”
For many of the artists that come to Purdue, tickets at other venues can be double — even triple — of what Convocations charges to see the performers at Purdue. This is possible because of “a sizable grant which they apply for every year from the Student Fee Advisory Board,” as well as ticket sales, Armintrout said.
“This grant makes it possible for SCC to price student tickets below what the normal market value might be for any particular artist,” Armintrout said. “This ability to subsidize student ticket prices and artist fees by using SFAB dollars to do so make it feasible to book an artist on Purdue’s campus and price it right for students, where ideally anyone who wants to see a great show can afford to do so, whether or not they consider themselves a real fan of the particular artist or not.”
To book performers, Armintrout, along with SCC, make offers to or receive offers from artists’ agents. This amount varies based on set length, an artist’s “worth” and if the artist will perform in Loeb Playhouse, Slayter Hill or Elliot Hall of Music.
Armintrout works to figure out which artists will serve the wider student body, how much to charge for tickets and how much Convocations can reasonably pay an artist. For example, if an artist is “worth” $50,000, Armintrout may see if the artist would be willing to take $30,000, then negotiate from there, he said.
Another way SCC can book large names like Snoop Dog, Smashing Pumpkins and Tom Petty is through connections. In the past, Convocations and SCC have had connections with different agents throughout the country that asked to present large names at Purdue.
“In Lady Gaga’s instance, an opportunity presented itself, and it came across the ‘Purdue desk,’” Armintrout said. “It said, ‘Hey, there’s an open date on the Lady Gaga tour. Is that something you’re interested in?’” There have also been times at Purdue where there have been outside promoters who have had ongoing relationships with Convocations.”
One promoter was Jam Productions, based in Chicago. From the late 1990s to early 2000s, Jam Productions would partner with Convocations and bring performers to Purdue for a small fee. Jam connections that came to Purdue were The Eagles and Elton John, Armintrout said.
Convocations is the parent organization of SCC, so SCC runs potential shows through Convocations and works hand in hand with Convocations in order to market shows and receive funding. Purdue Student Union Board also works together with SCC to put on a show every fall, but this year’s fall show, Yung Gravy, was postponed to the spring and will be taking place on April 29.
SCC also works with the student body through tabling events and social media to hear what artists students want to come to Purdue. One such form is an artist suggestion form so they can recommend what artists they’d like to see play at Purdue.
“Our research team puts out tons of surveys that are publicized on our Instagram,” Norins said. “Unfortunately, a lot of things do come down to availability and money. Obviously, there are those dream artists, but unless the stars align, it could be hard (to book them).”
Tickets are still available for SCC and Convocations’ presentation of KYLE, who will be coming to Elliot Hall of Music on April 21.