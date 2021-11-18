More than 2000 people are expected to attend the 18th annual Purdue University Dance Marathon for Riley Children’s Hospital on Saturday.
The dance marathon is an 18-hour continuous event where attendees will dance, hear stories of Riley families and participate in many different activities planned by the committee, composed primarily of students.
The event starts at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center to benefit children in Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Many dance marathons are held around the state of Indiana at both the high school and university levels benefitting Riley families.
PUDM has raised more than $10 million over the course of 17 marathons since 2005, according to its website.
Riley Children’s Health is consistently ranked among the Top 10 sites in the United States for pediatric health research.
Thomas Rzeszutko, a junior in Krannert School of Management and the sponsorship outreach chair for PUDM, said the organization is focused on making change.
“PUDM has two main goals,” Rzeszutko said. “We raise both funds and awareness for pediatric cancer.”
Rzeszutko also said his favorite aspect of PUDM is the selfless culture and teamwork.
Jenna Keller, a junior at Purdue in the College of Human and Health Sciences, echoed his statement.
“The people who are involved in PUDM are very genuine and make the organization fun to be a part of,” Keller said.
PUDM doesn’t just work with students, it also inspires a community.
PUDM has grown into one of the highest-attended charitable functions on campus. There are many people involved with PUDM committees, but everyone is welcome to join, Rzeszutko said.
Registration is still open for people wanting to participate in the dance marathon. Those interested in signing up and donating can do so at pudm.org.