International students have limited options when seeking immigration aid at Purdue.
Organizations like the Lafayette Urban Ministry and the Purdue Student Government have recently begun to extend their services to students at Purdue as a result of the increased need for legal help in the area.
“Student Legal Services does not provide immigration law advice, but recently PSG and Purdue Graduate Student Government partnered to offer all students at the West Lafayette campus free access to an immigration attorney,” director of student legal services Leslie Charters said.
However, this service is only available on a monthly basis — the next availability is scheduled for Oct. 20. In addition to the monthly consultations, students can sign up for 15-minute one-on-one consultations with PSG-sponsored immigration attorneys.
“Purdue used to do everything through their department of student foreign affairs, but now they’re sending students to consult with private lawyers more,” LUM Immigration Clinic Director Christian Gallo said.
PSG Vice President Olivia Wyrick said Purdue does have some options for international students seeking legal help.
“Purdue has the Office of Student Legal Services and the International Students and Scholars office,” Wyrick said.“They’re able to help students with a lot of specific kinds of immigration questions and University-specific related questions, but we just saw a need, especially last year.
“You know a lot of regulations changed really fast, and there was a lot of general confusion regarding a lot of immigration laws.”
Purdue saw a 10.2% decrease in the amount of foreign students admitted into the school in between 2019 and 2020, according to figures from the International Students and Scholars Enrollment and Statistical Report. Issues with immigration may have been one of the reasons for the decrease.
Outside of Purdue, students can seek immigration consultations for free at LUM’s Immigration Clinic. Gallo said the program opening up to students is due to the increasing volume of students in need of affordable consultations.
LUM is an organization of over 40 local churches that provides a safety net for Tippecanoe County residents. The immigration clinic is just one of the programs the LUM offers and is now open to Purdue students.
“Students may have questions about jobs or marital statuses,” Gallo said. “Specifically with the pandemic, many students were not allowed to go back to their countries or may not have scheduled their classes correctly to maintain their visas.”