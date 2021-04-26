The eighth-annual Purdue Day of Giving, themed “We Are Purdue,” starts Wednesday.
The 24-hour virtual fundraising effort will take place primarily through social media, according to a Purdue News release. Participation in the day will be encouraged through Purdue’s West Lafayette, Fort Wayne and Northwest campuses and through Purdue Global, the online university tailored for working adults. Local county extension offices also will participate in Purdue Day of Giving for the first time this year, allowing each county in Indiana to raise funds for extension programming.
"Students, alumni, faculty and staff, parents, retirees and friends of Purdue are encouraged to give back on Wednesday to grant opportunities and transform lives at Purdue," the release said.
Participation in each of the 31 hourly and six #IGave challenges also make donations go further, according to the release, and any donation made can help the donor’s favorite unit (such as a specific campus, program or student organization) claim the top spots on the donation and participation leaderboards for additional bonus funds.
Following its $7.5 million total in 2014, Purdue Day of Giving has seen consistent growth, the release said. Last fall's Purdue Day of Giving set a record by raising $42.2 million and topping the previous year’s $41.6 million.
Purdue Day of Giving brought in 20,224 gifts from around the world at last semester's event, per the release. The fundraising initiative is usually held in April but was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To donate on Wednesday, visit the Purdue Day of Giving website or call 800-319-2199. For more information and to view the full list of challenges, participants may view its challenges and leaderboards website. Participants are also encouraged to join the conversation, spread the word and check out social media posts following the hashtag #PurdueDayofGiving across social platforms.