Purdue Student Government unanimously passed a resolution to push Purdue to reach carbon neutrality by 2030, as well as a bill to modernize bylaws, in their meeting Wednesday night. The meeting ended with an induction ceremony for the new president and vice president of PSG along with new and returning student senators.
Carbon Neutrality
The PSG Senate passed resolution 21-92 unanimously. This resolution promises that PSG will strive towards a carbon neutral Purdue by the year 2030.
“We often hear about climate change on a national or global scale. You know, the ice caps are melting and whatnot,” Merkel said. “But in the context of Indiana, Purdue’s own climate change research center found that by mid-century Indiana will experience a decrease in crop yields between 16 to 20 percent. That’s our entire economy.”
The bill seeks to reduce Purdue’s impact on the imminent crop decrease as well as reduce costs. Merkel said student organizations, students, city and state lawmakers, and community organizations have all worked together on the resolution.
“We created an extensive climate plan that slashes the cost of emissions of Purdue University (and) commits to carbon neutrality by 2030,” Merkel said.
By 2030, Purdue will have implemented things such as solar panel canopies, compostable and recyclable products rather than single-use plastic, and appropriate water disposal systems in line with the resolution, the resolution said.
Induction
Andrew Jensen and Izzy Weber were inducted as the new president and vice president of PSG. Their election was the most contentious in PSG’s history, with six grievance cases – three times the amount of the previous three years combined. Jensen and Weber said their goal is to make sure the voices of students are heard in PSG.
Both Jensen and Weber’s families and friends came to support.
The senate also voted to create a co-chair position for current senators Lillian Ferguson and Eleanor Didonna to allow them both to hold the office of President Pro-Tempore if elected. Ferguson and Didonna were referred to as “legislative powerhouses” by several senators and the decision was made largely to prevent the loss of either party and prevent overwhelming the other with the responsibilities required of President Pro-Tempore.
Bylaws
A motion was passed unanimously to amend bylaws to align with Purdue student supreme court standing rules. PSG bylaws were last updated in 2010 and the bill included a rewrite of certain positions to represent how PSG members in those positions were operating.
“As a result of the election cycle we had to go back through and look at all of our governmental documents,” said Eric Firstenberger, Chief Justice of Purdue Supreme Court. “We have gone back through and updated everything to the best of our ability to the way the court manages today.”
“Court has ran this way for a long time, and we’re not sure at what point the bylaws failed to align with the way the court was functioning and our composition, but this is the way it runs today,” Firstenberger said.
One thing that was changed was restriction to membership. When asked about this by Senator Eleanor Didonna, Firstenberger said “no one else (other than the Board of Directors) is allowed in any other position within court, so that is the only way that anyone is PSG can still hold a position in court – if they were a member of the Board of Directors anywhere in the organization.”