Vicky Qiu was browsing through her feed, checking out the Purdue Class of 2024 Facebook group, when one day she decided the group needed some excitement.
The page, typically used to find other students with common interests, search for potential roommates and make friends before coming to campus, is something every incoming class forms. But the pages become increasingly dull as time goes on, once students no longer have a need for them.
Qiu, an incoming freshman in the Krannert School of Management, noticed how friendships formed from GroupMe chats and Snapchats had become obsolete. People were less active on the page. She wondered what she could do to create a spark.
“I’m just going to add a poll to spruce it up,” she thought on March 25.
A viral story ensued.
Qiu said her first question to her soon-to-be peers was along the lines of, “How do you fold your toilet paper, over or under?”
The first poll garnered only a few votes, but she wasn’t done yet. Qiu began posting several polls each day, and they began to gain more and more traction. The topics of her queries spanned from, “How much do you pay in tuition?” to “Are your parents divorced or not?”
It continued this way until July 28, when another student in the Facebook group posted about how she wished for the polls to end.
The student said she’d appreciate if anyone posting polls stopped until the school year began, saying she felt like she was missing important information because of the abundance of polls.
Qiu's first impression of the post was surprise, she said. Once she realized it was directed at her, she felt guilty.
“Oh my god, I feel bad,” she remembers thinking, “And I just commented, ‘Hey, you can always just filter through things.’”
Suddenly, others began defending Qiu and her polls, posting memes and hashtags like #JusticeForVicky and #KeepThePolls.
Publicity for Qiu’s posts, and the memes that followed, were only just beginning.
On July 30, Grace Gochnauer, an incoming freshman in the College of Agriculture, posted a video on TikTok detailing the sequence of events from the start of the polls to the call for their end.
@notvgraceful
welcome to today’s episode of CO 2024 drama 👿 ##fyp ##polls ##BeautyTutorial ##PremiosJuventudChallenge ##WholeNewGame ##university ##college ##drama♬ original sound - notvgraceful
To her surprise, the video has more than 380,000 views and nearly 80,000 likes as of Wednesday.
Gochnauer’s video joked that the Facebook drama was a “civil war” within the incoming freshman class: the people defending Qiu and her polls versus those who were fed up. She displayed some of her favorite memes born out of the drama.
Gochnauer defended Qiu’s polls in the video, saying, “I love them, and literally thousands of people vote on them.” Personally, she’s #TeamVicky, she added.
“It’s so funny how it became a big joke to everyone,” Gochnauer said.
She posted an update video to the viral TikTok, feeding a crowd enraptured with the online drama. How would Qiu respond next? Would the polls continue?
When Qiu’s friends sent her the TikTok, she was shocked to see how quickly it had gone viral.
“Who would’ve thought this would be the type of video to blow up?” Qiu said, laughing. And sure enough, she’s made many friends from the whole affair, she said.
A day or two after she came down from her viral high, a moderator for the page contacted Qiu to say the polls were getting a tad overwhelming. Qiu asked how many days a week posts were acceptable. They settled on three.
Qiu said she has since talked to the student who requested an end to the polls.
“Civil war” aside, the student apologized. Qiu said she’s content with how the situation worked out: She and the student are “all good.”