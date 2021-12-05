An 8-foot menorah gleamed outside Purdue Memorial Union on Sunday night to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah.
The event was organized by Chabad and Hillel, the two Jewish organizations on campus.
Hanukkah is a holiday that lasts for eight days and usually happens around the same time as Christmas, said Gabriel Yankulin, president of Chabad and a senior in the Krannert School of Management.
“It’s a holiday for Jewish people to celebrate light in a time of darkness,” he said.
The significance of lighting a Menorah dates back to ancient Judea and Maccabees.
“We had an oil that, by a miracle, was supposed to last one day,” he said. ”It lasted eight days. So that’s why we celebrate it with eight candles.”
He said the ninth candle, the shamash, is used to light the other eight candles.
Rabbi Avremel Gluck lit the candles along with other members from the Jewish organizations and gave his blessings to the crowd. The event had approximately 60 attendees celebrating the festival, listening to blessings given by the rabbi and eating latkes and donuts.
“I’m really excited because it’s a good closure into the holidays,” said Mady Seif, a first year engineering student and one of the attendees. “This (event) is making up for (the fact that I didn’t do much for Hanukkah). I didn’t really have a menorah in my room.”
College of Engineering freshman Nehmat Parmar said she was thrilled to “experience the light and try the latkes and donuts.”
“People are proud not only to call themselves Jewish but be Jewish on campus and be proud of that,” Yankulin said.
Being able to celebrate publicly despite the rise of antisemitism makes it a special event, he said.
“There’s a lot of antisemitism going around nowadays, and that is why it such a beautiful event,” Yankulin said. “We are able to light the menorah outside where anybody on campus can see it. It’s in public and that’s how we’re proud we’re Jewish.”
Rabbi Gluck said each candle represents one act of kindness and goodness to make this world a better place.
“Think to yourself, what act of kindness could you do to make this world a better place and bring the lesson of Hanukkah out into the campus.”