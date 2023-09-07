A crowd of students, scholars and residents gathered at the West Lafayette Public Library, scanning a table of colorful books set to be this year’s literary piece for the annual community Big Read event Wednesday evening.
For the seventh consecutive year, the West Lafayette Public Library hosted its annual kickoff of the event with speakers from Purdue’s English Department, featuring an English translation of the Chinese literary classic “Monkey King: Journey To The West” by Wu Cheng’en.
“I first read the novel when I was in elementary school,” said Li Wei, an assistant professor of Chinese Language and Transformative Texts at Purdue during her presentation on the book’s history.
Wei, who has taught at Purdue’s School of Languages and Cultures since 2019, has studied classic Chinese literature for a number of years.
“I’m trying to imagine how each of us encountered the legend of ‘The Monkey King’,” Wei said, gesturing to a Peking operatic performance.
Wei presented multi-media versions of the tale’s presentation in the modern day to demonstrate its cultural range.
“Now if you were like me … this very famous TV adaptation from 1986 is perhaps also a slice of your childhood nostalgia as well,” she said transitioning to a clip featuring fuzzily lined greenscreen effects. “Just listening to the theme song makes me feel like a child again.”
The novel, written in its most famous form by Ming Dynasty author Cheng’en in the 16th century and adapted from earlier tales dating back over a millenia, has become a ubiquitous piece of culture in China and worldwide, according to Wei.
In addition to theatrical “monkey theater” performances, she noted continuing modern adaptations including a Netflix film by the same name released in August of 2023.
“It’s a common thread,” Wei said of the novel’s message.
The tale is commonly thought to unite Ming Dynasty thinking on Taoism, Confucianism and Chinese Buddhism. Having grown up in China, she described the impact of modern Chinese education on her interpretation of the piece.
“Back then, I wasn’t able to appreciate any of these cultural and religious connotations,” she said. “Some of the most important scholars of Chinese culture and literature from the 20th century very famously said that we should accept the narrative at the surface level.”
Though her first lecture for the event, Wei has been aware of the Big Read program since the start of her teaching at Purdue.
“The head of the SLC department asked if I was willing to give a talk,” she said. “This is something that I’m passionate about myself, and I think that this is a very, very great cause. (The program) is such a wonderful platform for both Purdue students, but also the community.”
Over its seven annual events, Purdue’s Big Read has donated over 10,000 books to participants throughout 70 similar public events.
“We try to give books to high school kids. Sometimes it’s their first free book they’ve ever gotten,” said Derek Pacheco, an associate professor of English and American studies who helped found the event. “We want to get books into people’s hands, because you never know when they’re going to find a book and it’s going to spark their passion for a particular subject.”
Since its inception, Pacheco has worked in coordination with the West Lafayette Public Library, local schools, partners and publishers to select books for the Big Read and plan events.
“I try to triangulate a selection based on meeting multiple interests and needs,” he said.
In addition to the kickoff lecture, the 2023 event series includes a community Lego building project based on the novel and a book drive for local shops and libraries, nicknamed the Big Give.
Inspired by the Big Read endowment from local supporters Harriet Crews and Sandra Biggs, the Big Give hopes to promote literacy in the West Lafayette area.
“It’s encouraging us to support our local bookstores and our public library so they may flourish for years to come,” Pacheco said.
The drive plans to run from the kickoff until Purdue’s Global Fest on Sept. 16, with a dropoff location in the Public Library and the Krach Leadership Center.
“It’s a little bit of community outreach, a little bit of teaching,” Alex Anderson, a Purdue graduate student and assistant director of the 2023 Big Read said of the range of activities.
Anderson, who teaches at the Wabash Area Lifetime Learning Association, a local group promoting lifelong learning for seniors, said she sees community as key.
“The great thing about the Big Read is that it enables all these different people from different departments and communities. It brings them together in ways that we wouldn’t have met each other otherwise,” she said. “It’s great to see people come together over a love of reading.”