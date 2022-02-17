Many college students turn to the companionship of emotional support animals to help navigate through campus life. Despite facing obstacles in the registration process, students say having their animals with them is worth it.
“University Residences has about 0.5% of total population residents with an approved emotional support animal currently living on campus,” said the director of the Disability Resource Center, Randall Ward.
About 25% of the students who receive an Americans with Disabilities Act housing accommodation have an approved emotional support animal.
The Fair Housing Act makes it unlawful for residences to refuse to make reasonable accommodations to rules, policies, practices or services when these accommodations are necessary. Housing accommodations are required to follow this as well.
University Residences declined to comment on what the process of getting ESAs into dorms entails.
Bek Hamelin, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, said there is a series of paperwork, including having to have a roommate sign off on it as well.
Hamelin brought his cat, Honey, with him when moving into Harrison in August. He knew immediately that he was going to bring his cat, knowing college was going to be hard for him due to the stress.
“Coming to college was just as stressful as I thought, if not a little more in directions I didn’t expect,” Hamelin said. “There were multiple times where I was spiraling essentially, having break downs, and having my cat near me, she would anchor me, bringing me back to reality.”
Hamelin said he finds a sense of stability and comfort in Honey, who he’s had since he was 12.
Jessica Brenner, a freshman in the College of Agriculture, registered her hedgehog, Sunny, as an ESA before moving into Harrison Hall. Brenner got Sunny in 2017, after seeing someone on YouTube with an ESA and doing some research on her own.
She decided on a hedgehog because it was small, easy to take care of and quiet.
The responsibility of taking care of her four-year-old hedgehog has been a helpful distraction from anxiety and worry, Brenner said.
“I think having something to take care of is something that’s helpful for some people,” she said. “This thing depends on you, so you have to take care of it.”
Sunny has also been an outlet for conversation, providing her with an opportunity to meet people and make friends on campus.
While ESA’s can bring emotional support and company, there are also a few things to consider before bringing one to college.
“It’s first important to make sure that college is the right fit for your animal, especially if you’re bringing it from home, with the change in a new environment,” Hamelin said.
The DRC has an approval process for students wanting to bring their ESA.
“The process for requesting an emotional support animal works the same as the process to request any accommodation,” Ward said in an email. “Students start by completing our accommodation request form. This is linked on the DRC homepage.”
Students link information and supporting documentation regarding their condition or disability to the form, which is then reviewed by staff. Students whose requests are accepted are assigned an access consultant to aid them in the rest of the process.
Hamelin’s application was denied the first time, and he had to appeal to get his documents reevaluated.
“It was actually because of the wording of the document,” Hamelin said. “Essentially, this person had said my psychiatrist hadn’t answered the question in the exact way that they wanted, so they couldn’t approve it.”
His psychiatrist felt the DRC was asking for too much information during the process and wasn’t comfortable sharing.
Hamelin found this to be very frustrating in his experience, but he did get approved the second time, after completing a follow-up with more questionnaires. Although he struggled with the process, he said others found it to be easy.
“It’s dependent on the person and the situation and if the board determines they have enough information and can approve them,” Hamelin said.
In his situation, the process was very delayed, and took weeks.
“The timeline for this process depends on the information submitted and how quickly the student can meet with our access consultant,” Ward said. “This can range from a few days to a few weeks in most cases.”
Brenner said the process of getting her hedgehog registered was easy, but lengthy.
College of Pharmacy freshman Madeline Davis said it took weeks to get her ESA approved.
Davis flew to campus from Texas with her two birds, Natsu and Lucy, who have been with her since 2017. Davis knew before coming to campus she was going to want to bring them with her, but was unaware that bringing an ESA can get expensive, especially when traveling from out of state.
Davis said bringing the birds added $425 to her travel expenses with required health certificates and pet fees.
Although the trip was costly, Davis said her two cockatiels have made the transition to a new place easier.
“It feels like I have a little bit of something from home,” she said.
Christine Rodriguez, a senior in Health and Human Sciences, lives in an off-campus apartment with her cat, Kirby, and found her experience with registering Kirby as an ESA to be much simpler.
Rodriguez, who lives at Brickenwood and Regency Springs apartments, said she only needed a letter of recommendation from a health care professional before registering Kirby as an ESA. Rodriguez adopted Kirby from a local Lafayette shelter in April 2020, seeking a companion to help with the stress of that time.
“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot more control over my anxiety, and I think he’s helped a lot with that,” Rodriguez said. “Whenever I’m having a bad day, he’ll follow me around the apartment more than normal.”
Rodriguez has found there to be only positives from accessing the opportunity to have an ESA. There are, however, some limitations on what animals can be registered as ESAs.
Ward said students select the animal they wish to have as an ESA, but there are rules that can limit options. Students are not typically permitted to have multiple emotional support animals, with non-domesticated animals generally not being allowed either.
More information on ESAs while living at Purdue can be found on the DRC website or by discussing it with a health care professional.