The physical facilities committee of Purdue's board of trustees will hold an executive session at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Hovde Hall, Purdue announced today.
The session, which is closed to the public, will be held "for discussion of strategy with respect to the purchase or lease of real property prior to a contract or option, to purchase being executed by the parties [IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(2)(D)] and for discussion of the assessment of, or negotiation with, another entity concerning the establishment of a collaborative relationship or venture to advance the university’s research, engagement, or education mission [IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(15)]."
Committee members will participate electronically.