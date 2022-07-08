It’s hard to talk about college sports today without talking about "name, image and likeness."
Everyone has an opinion. Whether you believe NIL is the inevitable harbinger of the death of college sports as we know it or a way to finally allow student-athletes to be compensated for the value they bring, NIL is now simply a part of college sports.
In the year since it was created, numerous NIL collectives have been established. A collective is an organization that pools money from fans and distributes it to student-athletes from that university.
Purdue has joined its cohorts; the Boilermaker Alliance recently launched its website.
But "collective" is not the word co-founder Jeff McKean, a Purdue alum and Indianapolis attorney, would use.
“That may be a personal thing. The word collective is so fresh and so new,” McKean said. “It means lots of different things to lots of people. I think at times, there can be a negative connotation attached to that. … We just feel what we’re doing is very different (than) take a situation like the guy down in Miami, he calls what he's got a collective, I guess. We're nothing like that. I don't know that I want to be affiliated with that sort of thing. We see ourselves as a charitable foundation that is utilizing name, image and likeness to benefit and promote charities.”
Mckean said the alliance has filed with the IRS for nonprofit status. McKean also said he doesn’t have an issue with people using the word collective to describe the Boilermaker Alliance, but that calling it a charitable foundation would be “more descriptive.”
Purdue fans are all too familiar with Miami and $800,000 as a number. Purdue was in contention with several other schools for transfer guard Nijel Pack. Pack committed to Miami, and within minutes of committing, Miami booster John Ruiz announced on Twitter that he had signed an NIL deal with Pack for $800,000 and a car.
McKean said that moment was the impetus for beginning work on establishing an NIL group for Purdue.
“I would say that's what brought it to the forefront,” McKean told Gold and Black Illustrated. “It's interesting because probably like all Purdue fans, maybe that jolted us a little bit. Had that happened to Arizona or somebody else, it might not have been on our radar quite like it was. But that was a bit of a wake-up call that we need to maybe make sure we've got our ducks in a row.”
McKean said a main difference between this organization and NIL collectives like Miami’s is that the Boilermaker Alliance will be established with a charitable purpose. He also said there are questions about Ruiz’s involvement with recruiting and high school athletes.
“I can't think of a situation where we would engage an athlete that wasn't at Purdue,” McKean said. “Now, I guess if we've got an incoming freshman and classes haven't started yet, and they're enrolled, and they're practicing, I don't know where you draw lines with things like that. But we are not going to go out contacting somebody at a local high school and talking to them about NIL. Absolutely not.”
Many Purdue fans and alumni are conflicted on how to approach NIL. Some have insisted that it would harm the culture of Purdue athletics and college sports. Others feel it’s a necessity to compete in college sports today. Many, such as Pete Quinn, former Purdue center and radio color commentator for Purdue football, hold both opinions.
“In my opinion (collectives are) already hurting the sport. I think there's going to be some schools that historically haven’t always played by the rules and now have an open ability to buy players," he said. "It's already happening. We've seen it happen. That was easily predictable. But it's the reality. … Once you get over the fact you don't agree with that, then you have a choice. You can either not acknowledge it, and then watch Purdue fall out of contention and not be competitive anymore, or you can try to do something and help Purdue and maintain some degree of class and dignity while you do it.”
Athletic Director Mike Bobinski also addressed these concerns.
“We are not going to out-NIL Alabama or whomever,” Bobinski told Gold and Black Illustrated. “We're not going to do that. Just like right now, we're not up against Alabama on a lot of kids that if they're at that level, we're not going to win a lot of those. That's just the fact. We're gonna get that next level guy and then develop them, coach them up and then at the end of the day, turn him into a really good football player. That formula is not going to change.”
McKean and the Boilermaker Alliance have had time to look at what others have done and draw inspiration. He has looked at every Big Ten collective, as well as collectives in the SEC and other Power Five “major players.”
He specifically points to Tiger Impact at Clemson, the Cohesion Foundation at Ohio State, Hoosiers for Good at Indiana and Pack of Wolves at North Carolina State as collectives that they have studied.
McKean said the organization’s next steps are to finalize the organization’s structure and to continue getting word out.
“I would expect probably in the next 60 days, when we get everything in place, the way we want it, we'll be doing a bigger splash in terms of some PR,” McKean said. “Press releases and perhaps press conferences and some podcasts and things like that. So, at this point, we're just trying to let people know we exist, and here's the general philosophy of what we're doing.”
McKean said the organization is up and running. He said he could not say whether the organization has made any NIL deals but that more information will likely come out “sometime this month.”
He also said he expects an update to the organization’s website this month that will add the ability to donate online and will list some charity partners.