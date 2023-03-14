The world’s whitest paint, developed by Purdue researchers and recognized in Guinness World Records, has been named winner of the 2023 Innovation Award in the sustainability category by South by Southwest Conference & Festivals.
The award “recognizes the most exciting creative developments in the connected world” and was presented to Purdue on Monday at the 25th annual SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony in Austin, Texas, officials announced in a news release Tuesday. Purdue was chosen in the sustainability category from among four finalists that included Purdue; Indianapolis-based Atarraya: Sustainable Shrimp-Farming Tech; The Trees of the Future, based in Hayward, California; and Chicago-based Natures Fynd: Fy Protein.
The paint, developed by Purdue professor of mechanical engineering Xiulin Ruan, is fighting global warming by keeping surfaces cool enough to reduce the need for internal air conditioning. SXSW is the latest to recognize the innovation, which was previously featured on "PBS NewsHour" and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
Earlier this month, the paint was named winner of the 2023 Gizmodo Science Fair.
In 2022, Ruan and his team innovated further by developing a new formulation of his groundbreaking paint that is now thinner and lighter, ideal for radiating heat away from cars, trains, airplanes and even spacecraft.
According to Ruan and his team’s models, covering 1% of the Earth’s surface in their technology could mitigate the total effects of global warming, a fact encouraging them to continue pursuing formulas suitable for surfaces like asphalt and roads.
Typical commercial white paint gets warmer rather than cooler when subjected to sunlight or other light sources. Paints on the market that are designed to reject heat reflect only 80% to 90% of sunlight and can’t make surfaces cooler than their surroundings. In comparison, researchers say the world’s whitest paint reflects 98.1% of solar heat away from its surface.
Ruan has said the process to commercialize the paint is ongoing.