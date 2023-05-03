Purdue police are reminding people to keep their vehicles locked after a string of recent vehicle break-ins in the Tower Acres neighborhood north of campus.
Police received 12 reports on Tuesday, with incidents occurring between late evening Monday and early morning Tuesday, according to a news release. The thefts targeted unlocked vehicles. Cash was stolen, along with a purse in one incident.
Purdue police provide these tips to keep property safe:
* Always lock your vehicle, close all windows and sunroof, and take your keys.
* Never hide your key on or in the vehicle or leave them on tabletops or desks.
* Park in well-lit areas with plenty of pedestrian traffic.
* Never leave your vehicle running when unattended.
* Always set your emergency brake and turn wheel into the curb to deter theft by tow truck.
* Use car alarm or other antitheft devices.
Anyone with information about the break-ins or wishing to report a theft should contact Purdue police at 765-494-8221, or West Lafayette police if off campus.