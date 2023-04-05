The Purdue Student Government unanimously passed a resolution that calls for university residences to send at least two emails about the housing contract renewal process. According to the resolution, the deadline for submitting a housing contract must be written in the first two paragraphs and “bolded and underlined in the subject line.”
Resolution 22-62, Improved Communication for University Residences Housing Contract Renewal Processes, also states the emails should be sent to all students at least two months prior to the deadline and resident assistants should be encouraged to inform their residents about the deadlines.
Surprise visit from Chiang and Wolfe
President Mung Chiang and Provost Patrick Wolfe surprised attendees of the PSG meeting with a short Q&A session.
When asked what initiatives they are focusing on, Chiang said the action council he created at the beginning of the year has already been working to improve mental health resources.
He also said he hopes there will be an announcement about “what the university will be doing to increase the availability of housing” before the end of the academic year.
Condoms in residence halls
PSG also passed Resolution 22-61 to call for free condoms in all university residence halls.
The resolution says while condoms are available at the LGBTQ+ center and in a couple residence halls, there is not enough availability throughout campus.
It was passed with a vote of 24-0-1.