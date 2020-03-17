Purdue is asking all students in University Residences to vacate dorms by March 30 if they can, according to a letter from provosts published Tuesday.
"For most of you, we expect a return to your permanent home will make you feel safer, more comfortable and have adequate access to technology to permit you to not miss a beat in your remote coursework for the remainder of the semester," the letter reads.
The letter, from Vice Provost for Student Life Beth McCuskey and Assistant Vice Provost for Student Life Barb Frazee, says students will be able to remain in their dorms if they are unable to leave. In any case, students are asked to inform UR of their plans by Thursday.
Students unable to make the March 30 deadline can contact UR "to make alternative arrangements."
"Because of the extraordinary circumstances," the letter reads, "students choosing to stay on campus will be asked to take special precautions to maximize social distancing and do their part to help ensure the health of the campus community."
McCuskey clarified in an email Thursday that students are asked to vacate by the deadline if "they have the ability get their things out of their room and check out."
"We know this may be a challenge for some people and listed an email for them to connect with staff to discuss their unique circumstances," she said. "We will work with them. We are not requiring those who need to stay to provide a reason. However, we believe that people who can go home should go home and will go home.
"Our ultimate goal is the safety and well-being of our Purdue community."
Rules include the prohibition of guests in residence halls, reduced dining court hours and the possibility of students getting relocated to new locations as well as any other guidance that may be delivered by state and federal agencies.
"We understand that you may have additional questions on matters such as credits or refunds of fees already paid," the letter says. "Please know that we are working on analyzing these issues, and that more information will be forthcoming."